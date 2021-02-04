Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 4

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Avoid roads with heavy traffic as stars don’t seem favourable. Those constructing a house or an office will near completion without a hitch. Getting your choice on the academic front will not be too difficult. Party hosted by you will be a thumping success. Your professional reputation is likely to get some rich clients into your fold. A home remedy may work wonders for a common ailment. Good news on the family front awaits some. Regular returns will keep you in the pink of financial health.

Love Focus: Someone you love will be at hand to fulfil your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): An ailment is likely to show signs of abating. Travelling to a distant place will be fun. Joining a study circle will help on the academic front. Someone is likely to accompany you to travel to a distant location. Those playing the stocks may get it right the first time. Higher ups at work may expect something more from you, than what you have delivered, so be prepared. A good bargain awaits you in the real estate market, so don’t let go of the opportunity.

Love Focus: Much sharing and caring can be expected by those in love.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Don’t undertake anything connected with property today as stars appear unfavourable. An interesting project may come your way on the academic front. You will feel encouraged to share your feelings with someone who understands you. You succeed in raising capital for your dream project. Your innovative ideas at work are likely to impress higher ups. A respite from bodily ailments is foreseen as the phase of perfect health commences. A trip to someplace new is likely to widen your horizon.

Love Focus: Your mind may stay focussed on romance, so expect an exciting evening with lover!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Those wanting something for themselves may try to get into the good books of a family elder. Care needs to be exercised by those on a long drive. Buying a piece of property is on the cards. Accolades are in store for you on the academic front, thanks to your hard work and non-compromising attitude. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning. Completing a project or assignment to the satisfaction of higher ups at work is indicated. Those unwell are likely to show a quick recovery.

Love Focus: Your confidence may become your biggest asset on the romantic front in attracting someone you like.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your helping hand to spouse will be much appreciated. Those on a long journey will be able to make good time. Acquiring a new property may be on your mind. A break you had been waiting for on the academic front may soon materialise. Investing in a scheme that does not seem lucrative at this point of time will finally prove profitable. Some promising opportunities may arise on the professional front. There is an outside chance of something positive happening on the health front.

Love Focus: Don’t take lover for granted or you may have to pay for it.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A short break out of town will help you rejuvenate. The day is auspicious to buy gold or jewellery. There is much that is pending on your side, so step on it if you want to beat the deadline. Excellent health will find you energetic and ready to take on the world! Homemakers will be able to implement their innovative ideas on the home front. Your performance on the academic front will be more than satisfactory. A favourable day is foreseen as far as your financial situation is concerned.

Love Focus: Your attempts at making all the right moves are likely to endear you to spouse, so expect something special!

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those in a touring job will do well to keep the family informed about their whereabouts. Expect an exciting time, if you are travelling for fun. Your mastery in your field on the academic front will enable you to come out with flying colours. This is not the best day to buy property or go in for renovation. Jewelers or those dealing in gold and precious stones can find the day profitable. You are likely to achieve perfect fitness through your own efforts. Team leaders will be able to employ their team members effectively on the professional front.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings are likely to be shared by the one you love, so expect a scintillating time!

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Travelling promises new opportunities. Those trying to get the best price for their property may get lucky. You will manage to keep up the pace on the academic front and benefit. Expect someone to extend a helping hand on the academic front. Keeping yourself active will be a good idea. Financial health will keep you in an upbeat mood. Tasks lined up for you will need your complete focus. A misunderstanding with someone at home can start a cold war, so be the first one to clear the air.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to find togetherness most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Guests arriving at home are set to brighten the home front. Keep adequate buffer time for reaching your venue as chances of delay cannot be ruled out. Something expected from you on the academic front will be delivered with something additional! Financial condition is set to improve substantially. A senior may need a lot of convincing, before you are allowed to do things your own way on the professional front. If you are feeling under the weather, consider it a temporary phase, as your condition is set to improve.

Love Focus: You are likely to take your romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those ailing are likely to show quick recovery. Arrival of guests is likely to liven up the domestic atmosphere. Covering all the destinations by road may look daunting, but you will manage it comfortably. Booking a property is very much on the cards for some. Hard work put in by you on the academic front will not go waste, despite your apprehensions. You will be able to raise the capital for funding a project. Someone who matters on the professional front is likely to give thumbs up to your performance.

Love Focus: Spouse may annoy you by not seeing your point of view in a social situation.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): There is a likelihood of travelling to a distant place for meeting someone close. Taking possession of a new apartment is indicated. Your performance remains satisfactory on the academic front, but you can certainly better it. Purchasing a house or an apartment is likely to become a reality for some. A policy or investment is likely to mature and boost your bank balance. Commuting problems faced by some office-goers will be overcome. You will feel mentally unburdened and happy about your health. A family event may find you under the spotlight.

Love Focus: Spouse may seem unusually lovey-dovey, so expect your love life to rock!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those commuting daily can find the going smooth today. Giving property on rent is indicated and promises handsome returns. Something that you are trying to achieve on the academic front will prove much easier, than you thought. Some of you are likely to receive good returns from an investment. Excellent opportunities may knock at your door. Regular eating habits and an active life will find you in perfect fitness. Someone in the family may not be in total agreement with your decisions.

Love Focus: A most unexpected surprise awaits you on the romantic front that is certain to warm the cockles of your heart!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

