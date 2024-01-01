All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 1, 2024(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You will need to remain consistent in your exercise routine, if fitness is your aim, irregularity will just not do. You may have to keep your feet firmly on the ground to stem wasteful expenditure. Professionals may need to boost their business. A forthcoming family event is likely to raise your spirits. Remain alert on the road while driving. A property matter assumes importance.

Love Focus: Young couples must cater to each other’s mood to avoid turbulence in relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Soaring expenses may become a cause for concern. Efforts will be required to keep good health. A big project may require total focus and energy. Chances of friends or relations coming and staying with you cannot be ruled out. A long drive may prove fatiguing for some. Prospects of owning property look bright, so go for it as this seems to be an auspicious day.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions may not be readily reciprocated, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A raise or an increment can be expected by some. Those feeling weak and listless of late may find their strength and energy returning. Finally, you may find things improving both on the personal and professional fronts. You are likely to devote your energies to make home a happy place to be in. Someone may be interested in taking you out of town. A new property acquired by you will start giving good monetary returns.

Love Focus: Getting involved with someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out, so rejoice!

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Some of you are likely to follow in the footsteps of your more health-conscious friends and benefit. Despite rising expenses, you will be able to hold your own by judicious spending. Chance to display expertise will soon come to you on the professional front and you will manage to impress all. A child becomes a source of great pride. Those travelling out of town need to carry adequate money.

Love Focus: A tiff with lover may affect the relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Money lent to someone close appears as good as lost. Deteriorating health of someone close may cause worry. A gross miscalculation on the professional or business front threatens to turn things unfavourable. A family gathering can get you totally involved and prey on your time too. Road users need to exercise caution. Additions and alterations contemplated for the house may be given the green signal now.

Love Focus: Your hopes of befriending someone from the opposite gender may be dashed.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Dreams of making it big on the financial front are likely to be realised sooner than expected. Those in the creative field may get a chance of a lifetime. Good health is assured, as you get motivated to shake a leg. Family will be supportive and prove a great help in whatever you are involved in. A pilgrimage may be planned by some. Buying property is very much on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Not being proactive on the professional front may impart a feeling to some that they have outlived their utility. Invest only if you are sure of the returns. You may be preparing for a celebration or a wedding in the family. You are likely to create a situation, just to meet lover! Some of you may set out on a vacation and enjoy yourself. If owning property is on your mind, a good bargain is waiting in the wings.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to provide much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Those with money to invest may still be looking for some good options. If health is causing worry, don’t delay in getting yourself checked. Take professional help to get back into shape. You will need to be more responsive to the needs of spouse, if you want peace and harmony to prevail on the home front. Don’t pass up a chance to accompany someone on a trip, if you want to enjoy yourself. Emotional attachment with an ancestral property may not let you sell it.

Love Focus: Turn on your charm on the romantic front and rejoice!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Some of you are likely to start earning well or experience a windfall. You will need to keep up your exercise regimen to remain fit and energetic. Professionals will be able to raise their fees without loss of clients. Harmony is foreseen on the domestic front. Love life is likely to look up, as relationship grows stronger. Accompanying your near and dear ones on a journey promises lots of fun.

Love Focus: An opportunity comes within your grasp on the romantic front, so don’t let it go!

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Golden

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Businesspersons will be able to think up some good business strategies to maintain current profits. Your way with words is likely to convince all those opposed to your ideas on the work front. A family gathering is in the offing and promises much excitement. Love is in the air and you are likely to make the most of it today! Postponing a journey is possible, as you may not be in the mood for it.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You will need to be more careful on what you spend, as expenses are set to rise. Avoid excesses, if you value your health. You will need to hold your horses on a project at work, as some changes are expected. An important journey may have to be undertaken soon. Possibility of getting a property at a good price cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Lack of confidence may mar your chances on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

It is best to start saving now, as it may become difficult later. Keeping a control over diet is important and will not prove difficult for you. An opportunity to impress those who matter on the professional front can materialise today. Resetting the house may become a priority with some homemakers. Those new to driving may need to remain extra vigilant today.

Love Focus: Love is certainly in the air, but your recklessness in seeking it may put paid to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach