Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 13

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Homemakers may find it difficult to make the desired changes. Circumstances beyond your control threaten to delay a journey, but you will be able to make up. Someone will be in the mood to shower favours on you, so enjoy! You may take extra care in achieving perfect figure and physique, just to look good. A bonanza on the financial front can be expected by some. Remain patient and you will hear the good news!

Love Focus: Romantic front looks rosy, as relationship takes an exciting turn.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): It is high time that you delegate work to others and repose full trust in them. Parents or a family member is likely to breathe down your neck and may monitor your actions closely. Driving to an out of station destination for something specific or just to let your hair down is possible. Someone’s good advice will help in making the right decisions on the academic front. You may feel things on the professional front going a bit out of control. This may be due to your nature of doing things singlehandedly by yourself.

Love Focus: A loving and caring person is likely to strike a friendship with you.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini





*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Some of you are likely to get an excellent performance report from your senior on the professional front. A prized posting awaits some and will boost career. Health remains good. Taking up something important on the social front is indicated. Irregular routine of a family youngster can irk you. Your plan works and is likely to get what you had always wanted to achieve. Financial constraints that you had been experiencing in the past simply disappear.

Love Focus: Lover will fully sustain your romantic mood, so enjoy the togetherness to the hilt!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra





*Cancer (June 22-July 22): An entertaining time is foreseen in the company of your near and dear ones. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some. Today, your speed at work may even surprise you! Some pending issues are likely to be reviewed and decisions taken. Money flows in and keeps you financially secure. An exciting challenge is in store for some IT professionals. Something you are eager for on the financial front will not come to you without a bit of struggle.

Love Focus: Luck favours those seeking love, as cupid's arrow finds its mark!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries





*Leo (July 23-August 23): A family elder is likely to help you by holding fort on the domestic front while you are out. Don't take any chances while driving. Lease for a property occupied by you is likely to be extended. Those spiritually inclined will find strength in their personal god. Realising a handsome amount from someone is possible on the financial front. A profit-making scheme will soon be put into action through your efforts. Be wary of consuming anything from roadside vendors.

Love Focus: Preoccupation with current issues may keep romance on the backburner.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A new deal is likely to be signed, which will make you financially stronger. A child is likely to do you proud. This is an excellent time when you can put your ideas into practice. You are likely to grow stronger on the academic front. This is certainly the day when you call the shots. At work, you are likely to make you mark. Seniors are likely to be happy with something that you suggest.

Love Focus: Your moodiness can perplex and annoy lover.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Libra (September 24-October 23): A perfect day for family outing is indicated that promises lots of fun. Fun times are foreseen on a vacation and travelling will be half the fun. Chances of honour or recognition on the social front look bright. Monetary loss is foreseen for some through dubious investments. You will need to put your ideas together on the academic front and fast. Uncertainty and indecisions can hamper progress at work. You may be compelled to rely on someone you find difficult to trust.

Love Focus: A change to rejuvenate your love life is the need of the hour.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Think carefully before agreeing to finance someone. A break in routine will not only help you relax, but also regain your vigour and vitality. Chances of getting something in return for your favours brighten. Hope is on the horizon for those trying to start a family. Some additional perks at work are likely to be granted. Your present job may not appear to be the best option to you.

Love Focus: Plan an outing today with the one you love to bring him or her closer.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You can plan on diversifying in your professional field. Those having their own set-up can spend the day in hiring some new employees. You may find it difficult to convince a family youngster regarding some lucrative career options. You may want things differently on the domestic front, but will need to convince others about your ideas. A break from the routine is indicated and will give you time to do things you were not getting time for.

Love Focus: Something special awaits you on the romantic front today.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A youngster may prove an asset to the organisation. Money comes in a steady stream and will keep you financially stable. Keep your supporters close to strengthen your position. Religious minded can plan a pilgrimage. Good health will find you with full of energy today. Those in private practice can find a slump in business. An exciting outing with family is foreseen and will help in de-stressing.

Love Focus: Things look rosy on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may be compelled to extend monetary help to someone you hardly remain in touch with. Loan for a new house or vehicle may not get sanctioned easily. Change of season may take its toll on your health. Remain alert on the academic front. Problems may beset you and make you desperate. Weigh the pros and cons carefully before absenting yourself from office for personal work.

Love Focus: Romance may need to be kept on the backburner.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your wit and charm are likely to impress all those around you on the social front. A family function may find you in the limelight. You are likely to strengthen your position at work through your own efforts. Your wait for bagging a lucrative job may finally be over. A property dispute will need to be settled without recourse to the legal process. Time and money will be well utilised in achieving what you have set out for.

Love Focus: You will find your romantic horizons, brighten!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2,4,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

