Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 14

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You stand to gain by getting under the spotlight on the social front. Whatever good you do today, you are certain to receive in the same coin. Subordinates at work are likely to idolise you for your professionalism. Those looking for buying a house can get a good bargain. You are likely to do well financially and save too. A home remedy may prove effective.

Love Focus: Some of you can miss loved ones and feel cut off from them.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Capricorn





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Somebody may be eagerly waiting to spend time with you, so don’t disappoint. Make a business commitment only if you are certain of meeting it heads on. Someone may be desperate to meet you on the family front. You are likely to be game for planning a party and inviting your near and dear ones. Don't undertake a long journey alone. Someone may help you in getting a new venture on the tracks.

Love Focus: Some of you may feel a bit frustrated on the romantic front as things don't move your way.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra





*Gemini (May 21-June 21): You are likely to distinguish yourself in a gathering of intellectuals. Arriving late for work can get you hauled up by senior. Spouse will be elated, as you manage to lighten the domestic atmosphere. Today is the day to initiate the changes that you had been contemplating for long. Maintaining focus on the task at hand on the academic front will not be too difficult for you. Your luck never lets you down!

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may go out of the way for you, is it romance calling?

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus





*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Spending money judiciously will get you much more for the same amount. A changed location is certain to find you rejuvenated. You will successfully manage to resist peer pressure against doing something inappropriate. Your intrinsic honesty comes through to impress one and all on the professional front. An excellent break can be expected on the business front by business persons. Taking off some time for the family will be welcomed by all.

Love Focus: Lover may not stick to his or her word and get you all upset.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Aries

Be careful of: Libra





*Leo (July 23-August 23): There is much scope in building up on your strengths on the academic front, so don’t feel reluctant. Celebrating a function at home cannot be ruled out. You can get enamoured with someone you have been meeting regularly. Time management will become important at work and should not be lost sight of. You will be able to regulate your pace of life without outside interference. Finding more avenues for earning may take a lot of your time.

Love Focus: Romance may have to wait as you get busy with a new task.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those travelling abroad will need to be careful of their belongings. A property matter may not get resolved due to delay in paperwork. Something organised by you promises to be a thumping success.

You will hold your own in the competitive environment of the workplace. A healthy bank balance is likely to instill confidence in you on the financial front. Mental satisfaction leaves you feeling good the whole day. Resolving a family issues can take up much of your time.

Love Focus: A much anticipated outing with lover will prove most pleasurable.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus





*Libra (September 24-October 23): An innovative idea or an improvement at workplace is likely to give you the recognition you seek. An overseas trip may materialise for some. Broad-based study may prove more productive for those appearing in exams. Nothing can go wrong in a task or an event entrusted to you, as luck favours you throughout. Worries on the financial front may give you sleepless nights. Outcome of your efforts on the academic front will be positive, despite your apprehensions. Better diet and an active life may be adopted by some for improving health and fitness.

Love Focus: You can get romantically involved with someone you have only passing acquaintance with.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, you may get a chance to look up your near and dear ones. Strengthening your loving bonds with the one you love is likely. You may will yourself to achieve physical fitness by taking up an exercise regimen. An exciting time is foreseen for those setting out on an overseas trip. Your performance at work is likely to be lauded and rewarded. Some of you may discover an additional source of income to buttress your finances.

Love Focus: Budding romance can find some sitting on Cloud Nine!

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your networking abilities will make you an asset for the organization. plans for eating out with friends is on the cards, so get set for some unadulterated fun! A property deal may soon be signed. Having a fun time with friends is on the cards for youngsters. Financially, things will soon start looking brighter. Changed strategy on the professional front will help some thwart competition and lead. A good advice will let you seize an investment opportunity.

Love Focus: Lover may not stick to his or her word and get you all upset.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A family member will become a great source of encouragement. Taking the initiative to inculcate healthy habits is certain to benefit in the long run. A decision on the property front will be in your favour. Meeting your near and dear ones in a social gathering is indicated and will make the day entertaining. A good break can be expected by those facing a competitive situation. You may be called upon to conduct someone important around your department today. Extra burden and extended work hours can upset you.

Love Focus: You can get attracted to someone who is much younger to you.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A trip to someplace exciting is on the cards for some. You are likely to achieve a sense of achievement on the academic front. Those on vacation may enjoy a few extra days in the salubrious environment. A decision regarding property or some other asset is likely to be in your favour. Steady progress is foreseen at work as you go about your job efficiently. Some of you may need to tighten your belt a bit on the financial front.

Love Focus: You may find things developing positively with the one you secretly admire on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will remain judicious in your spending and save a lot. Maintaining daily routine and adopting an active lifestyle is indicated for some on the health front. Getting to meet someone after a long gap is possible. Taking the initiative to approach someone may brighten your prospects. You will manage to rope in someone knowledgeable to clarify your doubts on the academic front. A family member will prove most encouraging and help you out at every step.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations get realised soon and bring excitement back in to your life.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

