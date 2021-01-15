Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 15

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will be able to evaluate all options correctly before investing and benefit. Adopting a better lifestyle is indicated for some and will keep them fit and healthy. You will take long strides to catch up with the leaders on A social gathering promises to keep you happily engaged. Meeting people you have not met since long will prove most exciting. Full support of higher ups can be expected in a particular workplace situation. the academic front.

Love Focus: Your unromantic ways may create differences with lover.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those hoping for a prized posting or appointment can be in for a disappointment. You are likely to travel on invitation to a seminar or conference and it can even be overseas. Late submission of work on the academic front may get you on the wrong side of your mentor. Your financial health improves and helps you put some of your ideas into action. A parent can have some reservations about what you want to do. Your domestic boat sails smoothly, even in turbulent waters!

Love Focus: You will succeed in getting love and affection back into your life through your own efforts.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





*Gemini (May 21-June 21): You are likely to remain favourably placed in a situation on the academic front. New drivers may get an opportunity for long distance driving. Health remains excellent, as you turn health conscious.

You will finally be able to master the ropes on the professional front. A challenging situation at work is likely to be tackled well. Financial front remains stable, as you manage to curb wasteful expenditure. Much time and energy can be wasted in carrying out changes on the home front.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone from the opposite camp can signal the beginning of a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries





*Cancer (June 22-July 22): You will be able to tackle someone suffering from mood swings in an appropriate manner on the domestic front. A journey may not provide you the promised comfort and hurt your pocket too. You will need to curb your habit that irritates others. An assignment submitted by you can come up for praise. Those in the media will be able to create a niche for themselves. A profitable venture is likely to get you into big money. Maintaining an active lifestyle will help you in keeping healthier and fitter.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for may make the first move on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Domestic harmony is assured for those wanting to spend time by themselves at home. Today, you will be able to complete important academic assignments you had been postponing for long. You will be in the running for something important on the academic front, so keep up the efforts. Your heart may not be on work today and you may even feel like breaking free from the daily grind. You will do your health a great favour by dumping junk food.

Love Focus: Those about to get married are likely to spend an enjoyable time with their would-be life partner

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will keep the family in an upbeat mood by your antics. Those newly employed are likely to party with their first salary soon. Imposing self-discipline will have positive fallout on health. You may find yourself in the limelight on the social front. You remain financially strong. Your performance at work will be praiseworthy. You will manage to keep your personal and professional life neatly segregated. Physical closeness promises to give a boost to your relationship.

Love Focus: Those in love can plan an evening out with lover.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Getting quality time at home to concentrate on activities that appeal to you can be problematic. Don't volunteer to undertake a long drive. You will finally become the owner of a property you have invested your money in. Your prestige is set to rise on the social front. Financially, you are likely to get a great opportunity to multiply your wealth. Your habit of completing everything to the best of your ability is likely to come to the notice of those who matter.

Love Focus: Romance blossoms for those out of town.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Property gives good returns. Someone you have helped out on the social front is likely to reciprocate. The opportunity to sit back and bask in the glory of what you have recently achieved is just round the corner! Good earning is indicated for professionals and business persons. You will be able to initiate improvements on the home front without difficulties. You will manage to take the right decision regarding a professional matter. Health remains good through your efforts. Some of you may find travelling alone most boring, but little you can do about it.

Love Focus: Finding someone attractive may awaken romantic feelings within you, so expect exciting times to begin soon.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An investment is likely to give good returns. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. Attending a party is possible and may offer you a chance to network. You will manage to retain domestic harmony by being extra cautious in approaching a sensitive matter on the marital front. Hard work and efforts will help you remain in contention on the academic front. Someone is likely to win you over by his or her innocence. Some of you are likely to own a house soon.

Love Focus: Those in love may need to surrender their will to that of your lover.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Things on the work front remain under control as you get most of the things out of the way. You can face difficulties in resolving a family issue amicably, but you succeed in the end. You can expect a busy, but exciting, day doing up your place for organising a gathering. There is a great potential in something you have tapped, so go ahead. Professionally, you are likely to impress your client. You will be able to add to your wealth as profits accrue.

Love Focus: Romance will remain on the backburner today, despite efforts.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A lot of appreciation is in store on the social front for your achievements. You may get caught doing personal work in office hours and face embarrassment. News on the financial front may not be too encouraging. Advice of a family member may need to be taken with a pinch of salt. Good food is always welcome, but don't overdo it! A childhood friend may invite you overseas or out of town, so don't think twice in accepting the invitation! A dream house is likely to become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Lover may opt to keep romance on the backburner.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Arguments and disagreements can punctuate the day at work. Criticism should not affect your efforts. You may have to spend on something not catered for in the budget. Keep your options open, if you want the best deal. Events unfolding at present may undermine your confidence, but there is nothing to worry about. You may not fare as well as you had expected in a competition.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours are likely to bring favourable results.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus





