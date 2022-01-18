Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 18, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

It's a good day on the financial front and everything seems stable and steady. Someone close may become the source of happiness and bring a smile on your face through good news. A public event or conference may be productive for you and help make new contacts and increase your social circle. Hard work you do today can be the key to succeed in near future. Salad filled diet and regular exercises are needed to keep yourself fit and fine. . Everything may be sorted out if you make genuine efforts to sort things.

Love Focus: Lover may not be in a good mood, so try to be accommodating.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Everything seems in sync; you just need to be careful about your finances or money matters. Those who have been working hard for longtime can enjoy the fruits of their efforts soon. Some may plan a big party or get together at home and try to create good memories. Your sense of humor and talkative nature may help make a trip enjoyable and memorable for your friends. It’s a great time to create memories for lifelong. Try something new to add zeal to your personal life.

Love Focus: If you want to make your love life or married life more sparkling, exciting and amazing, you should plan a trip to a romantic destination.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

You can expect an excellent day on the work front as all your business or job issues may get resolved today with the help of a mediator or third party. Your parents may appreciate your presence and shower love upon you. Those who have been ignorant of their health for a long time, they may start taking care of it and be more concerned about minor health issues. You have a stable financial condition and now you may plan to take your chances by investing your money in stocks, mutual funds, property and many such lucrative schemes.

Love Focus: You may try to enjoy a time of simple pleasures and little things with your lover or spouse.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Some wonderful career opportunities may knock your door and you may take some time in making the best decision of your life on the professional front. You have a stable financial condition and you may plan a trip abroad or to an adventurous place with loved ones. Some may be busy with home renovation work. Those who are enjoying a salad -filled and nutritious diet, they can enjoy good health and feel some positive changes on the health front.

Love Focus: Things are quite exciting for newly married couples; they can make some romantic plans to add spark to their married life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your excellent financial condition may allow you to splurge on yourself. A new business may take time in reaping rewards; you just need to focus on marketing strategies to achieve your goals. Day seems to be wonderful, but you need to be cautious if you are travelling today. This is going to be a cheerful day on the family front and you may get a chance to meet your childhood friends today. Balanced diet, exercises, yoga and meditation can help maintain physical and mental health.

Love Focus: You may feel energetic and excited today and wish to enjoy adventurous activities.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Everything seems in sync except the family front. Some minor issues are foreseen in your personal life. Try not to panic and do whatever you can to deal with it.

Your new business may thrive and start reaping rewards for you. A leisure trip may prove favourable to you and fill you with optimism and freshness. This is a stable day and you may get good news regarding your past investment or property matters. You may feel confident and determined to take on all the challenges of your daily life.

Love Focus: Your partner and spouse may admire you for your efforts to add excitement in your love life and making it happier.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may perform well on the professional front as stars are in your favour. Day seems to be favourable, but you may face some issues associated with ancestral property. You should keep your cool and try to analyse the situation ruining peace on the home front. Some may focus on their mental health and join meditation or yoga classes. A trip to a spiritual place may prove beneficial to you. Splurging on something that is not necessary is not a good idea. You may try to use your energy in doing something creative and complete all the pending tasks.

Love Focus: You may try to make this day memorable for your spouse or partner with a grand romantic gesture or throwing a surprise party.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

This day may bring happiness and wonderful opportunities to create memorable moments today. Your efforts to get a new project or contract may go in vain due to your carelessness at the last moment. You may plan a leisure trip with family members or spouse and it can refresh you and fill you with optimism, new hopes, excitement and cheerfulness. Some may explore property options to find a dream home. Some can enjoy window shopping or a trip today and splurge on pampering themselves.

Love Focus: Things are getting better and now you can feel the importance of your lover or spouse in your life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You have good financial condition and you have enough to start a new venture or buy your dream house. You are going to have a peaceful and relaxing day at home. A new venture may turn out profitable and you may hire new staff. Your fit body and perfect figure may make you even more confident and keep you energetic to work on challenging work settings. If you are traveling abroad for business purposes or going to start a new venture, do it now.

Love Focus: Some conflicts are foreseen between you and your partner, but you can sort them out with your wit and diplomacy.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Everything in your life is going great and you need to maintain it by working hard on the professional front. You may spend on an expensive item or splurge on something that is unnecessary. Your participation is needed to complete home renovation works on time. Healthwise this is a good day you have already achieved fitness goal and this is the time to flaunt your fit, fine and perfect body or figure. An adventurous trip with childhood friends may turn out awesome and lighten you up. This is a great time to focus on your personal development and make positive changes in your life.

Love focus: This is a favourable day on the love front and your partner may do something extraordinary for you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

This is a normal day on the financial front and you may tempt to buy a luxury vehicle or an expensive villa. If you are planning to invest in property you should wait a bit longer as stars are not favouring you. Homemakers may crave for a break and plan to organise an event or visit friends. Some may have to attend a social event. This is a favourable day on the health front and you should enjoy your fit and fine body and mind. You can execute your pending trip plans with friends and think something more thrilling to feel adrenaline rush.

Love Focus: This is a lucky day on the love front and you may get chance to do something special for your partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You are advised to join professional courses to hone your skills and prepare yourself for better career opportunities. Some misunderstandings may crop up and ruin the peaceful aura at home. You may feel positive vibes and your excellent health condition may allow you to devote some time for recreational activities. Some may think about donating money in order to help the poor and needy.

Love Focus: Those who are singles may get someone special to hook up.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

