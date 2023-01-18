Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 18, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Enjoy the time spent with family today, it might boost your happiness. Your pet might make your day better by playing and sitting with you. Don't stress about your health, it might be on your side today. Travelling might not cause issues and you might get to enjoy the journey. Buying property might be a good decision today. If you work hard and diligently, you can avoid rough patches at work today. Overspending might cause a strain on finances, so spend your money wisely.

Love Focus: Possibility to spend wholesome moments with partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your business might bear increased profits today. Family is likely to make you cherish wholesome moments together. Travel without fear, but be wary of your surroundings. Health is wealth, so make sure that you exercise your mind and body to maintain peak perfection. Office might bring good news today, but perform the best, make the best of your productivity boost, and remember to take breaks while working. Spend cautiously on entertainment, but remember to plan your finances. You may get an invite to a social event today.

Love Focus: Some of you may encounter a rough patch. Ensure the establishment of love and care to secure a non-confrontational victory.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Exercising today might bring about a boost of fresh energy, and help you go through with your day. Buying assets today may be very profitable. Winning a lucky draw may lead to a surplus of money. Working diligently might reduce the chances of being confronted negatively at work today. Selling property might be opportune today, and might yield plentiful profits. Travel without fear of the world, but keep in touch with reality and make sure your journey isn't half-measured.

Love Focus: Might get a chance to spend wholesome bonding time with your significant other.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Money and its elements seem to be on your side today. Share your work-related ideas and help your entire team in ideation and productivity, and raising workplace happiness. A raise might come your way. Selling property today might bear significant profits. Exercise your mind and soul to make the best of your health today. Travel and make the best of your journey. Family might bring you peace and happiness, but keep in mind to take care of their values and wants.

Love Focus: May be surprised by your significant other with a bonding activity like dinner, etc.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Work might bring productivity to your day, use it to catch up on pending work assignments. Meditating and exercising will cleanse your soul and prepare your body for your day ahead. Avoid eating from street vendors today. Try catching up with old friends to make your mood better. Travelling and exploring the world might bring your heart some sense of solace. Plans of buying property might not bear fruit. Family troubles can be warded off with love and peaceful conversations.

Love Focus: Might receive a pleasant surprise from your significant other today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The workplace might bring stability to your life today. Ensure that your work-life balance is optimal and does not take a toll on you. Spending time with your family will increase your happiness today. Be cautious in spending money and ensure you do not overspend. Travel might bring you the peace of mind that you have been pursuing. Buying of property should be carefully planned out to ensure limited liabilities and maximum profits. You might get a chance of getting happy through external sources like a movie, a book, etc.

Love Focus: Your lover will bring peace and happiness to your mind.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Planning your money wisely today might lead to the creation of wealth. There might be a gift waiting for you today. Doing yoga might help you make the best of today. Investing in a property might be fruitful today. Considering an alternate route to your destination is likely to be a good idea. Spending time with family will lead to happiness and contentment. Your children might bring you joy today. Nostalgia might have its hold over you, try to enjoy it and cherish your life.

Love Focus: Good day to spend quality time with your partner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your job might surprise you with a promotion or an appraisal today. Your work environment might also help you be more productive. Your family will bring peace to your heart and aid in making you feel content. Today might be a good day to initiate the sale of the property that you have been planning on selling off. Travelling may not cause inconvenience today. Exercising will greatly boost your health, and ensure that you aren't occupied with any lethargy. Vacationing might bring out the best in you.

Love Focus: Might experience a rough patch, but can be remedied with love and peaceful discussions.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Exercise today to make the best of your freshness. Those feeling unwell for sometime now may start feeling better.You may not face inconveniences while travelling. Productivity and team harmony might bless your workplace today. Money might not hinder your day throughout, but be cautious while spending on frivolous wants. Avoid buying property today, as it might not bring profits. Your house might be a little tense, but you need to keep your cool through this. Buying into plans like insurance may be a fruitful idea today.

Love Focus: A surprise from your love partner is likely to make your day!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Adventure sports may make you feel more at home with nature and wildlife today. Spend time with your family to make your day significantly better. You may be surprised by some positive family-related news today. Travelling might bring you joy and peace, ensuring goodwill. Work diligently and try to avoid miscommunication in the office today, as it may be necessary to help you avoid professional inconveniences. Buying property is possible for some. Treating yourself and your family to a fancy dinner might help make your day significantly better.

Love Focus: You are likely to experience wholesome and cute moments with your partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Money might be on your side today. Your stocks, cryptocurrency and other assets might bring significant returns today. Time spent with family is likely to bring a sense of reasoning and admiration into your family members for you. Plans related to your property matters may materialize today. Doing morning exercises may help prepare you better for the day. Your office may give you slight inconveniences, but it is crucial that you remain calm and work diligently. This will ensure that you coast through rough professional patches easily.

Love Focus: Possibility of bonding with loved one over dinner or a similar social event.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your workplace might make your day productive today. Use your team skills to efficiently navigate through professional assignments. Treat yourself to something nice today. But keep in mind not to overspend. You may see a significant increment in the value of your financial assets today. However, try not to close a property sale today. Paying attention to your fitness may prove essential to the preservation of energy. Your travel plans are not going to give you any problems. An old friend might reconnect with you today, receive them well.

Love Focus: Romantic inconveniences are foreseen, which can be avoided with love and peaceful conversations.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON