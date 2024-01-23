All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 23, 2024(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Financial stability can be expected, as no major expenses are foreseen shortly. Joining a gym or starting a fitness routine is possible and will benefit immensely. Someone's good advice will help you get into the good books of a senior at work. There is much happening on the family front and you will be a part of every event! You may be invited to an outing by someone special.

Love Focus: First time lovers can take some time in getting comfortable with lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

An exercise routine promises to keep you in good health, provided you remain regular in it. Rising expenses may make it difficult for you to remain within the budget. Some of your suggestions are likely to be implemented at work. Family will be your priority today, so expect to have a great time together. Going out together to someplace happening cannot be ruled out. You can get in two minds regarding purchase of a property.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to express your feelings to someone you love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

An investment may not give the expected returns. A healthy option may be adopted for remaining fit. A pressing task at work is likely to be handled most competently by you. Family may have high expectations from you, so don't disappoint. An out-of-town trip to meet someone cannot be ruled out. You may need to get resources to carryout improvements in an ancestral property.

Love Focus: You may not find lover too responsive to your ideas.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Situation is set to improve for those feeling tight on the financial front. You are set to enjoy a phase of good health. Peace and tranquility prevail on the home front. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one, as you find love! A good price can be expected by those selling property. Judge the situation on the social front before you make any commitment.

Love Focus: Someone you have a crush on can give positive indications on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You may decide to take up an exercise regime and benefit on the health front. Shifting to a new location on posting will be in your favour. A family youngster may become a source of great joy for you. You may be the main motivator to get a family outing organised. Good news on the property front can be expected. Someone you have a soft corner for may give the ‘come hither’ looks, so read the signs!

Love Focus: You can experience mutual attraction with someone front the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Timely help from someone close will be most welcome for those feeling financially tight at the moment. You may take the initiative to enhance your physical fitness. Professional prospects are likely to brighten. Family will be supportive of your ideas and extend all the necessary help. Don't be rash on the road. This is not the day to either sell or buy property.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the backburner today, as it may interfere with what you are presently doing.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Money comes to you from unexpected sources and will add to your wealth. Thanks to your active life, you will feel much more energetic now, than before. Your clarity of thought in tackling a complex situation at work will be highly appreciated. You may get the opportunity of visiting a distant relative soon and have fun time. This is a good day to enjoy a long drive with family and friends. Those who have applied for a house or plot may get a step closer to acquiring it.

Love Focus: You are likely to feel much closer than before to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You may need to be a realist as far as finances are concerned, especially in the present times. A health initiative promises to keep you fit and on the go. circumstances favour you on the professional front to achieve what you have set out for. Family and friends will help you achieve what you have set out for today. You may get busy at work and may have to spend time out of town.

Love Focus: A love-at-first-sight situation promises ‘goose-pimply’ excitement!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are likely to feel physically fit and energetic, just by eating right and maintaining an active lifestyle. Some developments are likely to make you financially stronger. Business venture will be successful, only if you are able to tap the right contacts. A religious rite is likely to be performed at home. The day may find you planning a work-related trip. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Today, you may need to hold your horses on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Red

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Someone's advice on the fitness front will prove most beneficial in retaining perfect health. Your financial situation is likely to improve. Professionally, the day appears fruitful as you find the going smooth and people responsive. Setting up the house will be on the priority list of homemakers today. You can get a good bargain on property if you are persuasive enough. Some honour is likely to be accorded to you on the social front.

Love Focus: Introduce some new ideas to perk up your love life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Health initiative gets positive results. Financially, you will do well to cut corners to save. Work front may pose many challenges today. Pending issues on the domestic front will get completed without any difficulty. It seems a perfect day for an outing to someplace exotic. A piece of property may become yours. You may get apprehensive regarding someone's intentions.

Love Focus: Love life may not give the pleasure it used to, so take steps to rekindle it.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

An outstanding amount is likely to be received. Your efforts to come back in shape are likely to succeed. A profitable day is foreseen for those in the creative field. Plans for home improvement may be put into action. Taking friends for an outing is possible today. This is a good day for negotiating a property deal.

Love Focus: Lover will have much to share with you and will keep you entertained.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange