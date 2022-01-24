Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 24, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

There seems some light getting to you from in between the clouds in the financial sector. Your family and home circumstances seem right on the chart. Choose what you love and you may feel like enjoying more than just working. Exercise a little to release the stress. When opportunities approach grabs them and never let them go. The day turns out well on the academic front and will help you achieve what you set out for. There is a chance of making plans for a trip with friends. Read more

Love Focus: You may soon receive a love proposal you have been waiting for long.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

There maybe lots of things in your world to feel pleased about to spend money on. Try to be a good listener and help the family ease their minds. Your career seems taking a slight upward curve. Avoid taking cold beverages as it may lead you to have a slight cold. Unprecedented success is writ in bold letters on the academic front, so rejoice! An opportunity to get some social mileage is likely to present itself soon. Read more

Love Focus: Romance will be on your mind, but it may be difficult to find love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may feel extremely blessed and celebrated on the financial front. Be grateful for the love, care and support you have received all the time. Be strong and you may survive the heavy winds easily at work front. A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures even in the doctor’s book. Trust your guts and vibes and you can be the one to spread the beauty around instead of looking for it. Giving good account of yourself on the academic front is a foregone conclusion for some! Read more

Love Focus: Try to focus on your emotional connect with the person and you may find the answer you have been looking for.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Violet

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may rope in huge financial inflows with investments forecast in the field of real estate and high-value gadgets. Show your true care and emotions openly and it may ease things up for both. Those in research-based professions might gain their due credit now. Your physical health will be satisfactory today. Your intuition guides your day making you walk out of all the odds. Trust yourself more rather than believing the words of others. Read more

Love Focus: Those already in a relationship or marriage need to stick together come what may as trying times are forecast ahead.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Certain expenses can be curbed and postponed for a later date for better financial stability in life. Stick to your contacts and show your efficiency to them in work. It’s good to be trendy but try not to let your family relations suffer in the process. You may take a break by going in for some sort of artistic pursuits. Some adventurous sporting activities can also be taken up for a good health trend for the time. You are likely to come out with flying colours in a challenging situation on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: Your energies might help you to consolidate your love life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may soon feel like a new era of your life has just unlocked. Be devoted to the family and keep in mind that loyalty is what strengthens the bond. Your pace in the professional arena may slow down a little bit. Make sure you set aside some time for rest and rejuvenation. An excellent day is foretold, which may find you touching the heights on the professional and academic fronts. You may have an inner urge to come back into the social circuit which you have been neglecting of late. Read more

Love Focus: Your love life would be moderate with a little amount of sweet and sour here and there.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your savings might dwindle to a bare minimum. Learning to deal with problems, getting thorough the world are some lessons you can take at home. There might be major impacts on your professional life during the day. You are likely to take a toll on your general well-being. Try not to be spontaneous, and maybe you would gain more. You will leave no stone unturned to remain socially in and derive much pleasure in meeting people. There is a good chance of getting help for those trying to catch up on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: A subtle approach shall work wonders in relationships.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your financial inflows may be moderate but self-sustaining. Changes on the domestic front will keep you in a buoyant mood today. Try to introduce some of your hidden inner talents in your works. Your mental and physical states might be in better shape now. Raise your voice against any sort of injustice around you. You may find your drive to excel building up on the academic front and is likely to take you places. You are likely to sidestep a major responsibility simply by your convincing talk. Read more

Love Focus: Make all efforts to ensure that you keep your partner of interest or spouse at hand.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

There would not be much inflow from secondary means of finances. At home front, analyze the things calmly and you might already know what to do. Your creative works might gain recognition and support for now. The day may see you in good health, cheer and loads of high voltage energy. Make efforts to detangle the problems in life of those around you. Those looking for a suitable accommodation will succeed in their endeavours. You remain on solid ground on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: Those staying single may get the opportunity to meet the man/ woman of their life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You might be able to find ways to improve your financial standing in society. You need to learn to balance things in life. Rededicate yourself to a committed life and you can be assured a better future and better year ahead. Make some social connections as they may be of great help later. The day might bring in occasional minor ailments. You might be free from all the annoyances you had then from peers and higher-ups. Your efforts are likely to prove fruitful on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: Don’t neglect to strengthen your romantic ties with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Be prepared to negotiate any financial deals that you venture into now. Family-based relations remain stable for the day. Do not try to take your health as taken for granted. Taking risks might steer you clear to your goals in life. Let your actions in this regard be simple and apt. Major changes are likely in your lifestyle today. Good networking is likely to help you, so get down to refreshing old contacts on the academic front. Property is likely to give good returns.

Love Focus: Do not be carried away by false promises and situations in love relations. Read more

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may be able to reap the fruits of your creative ventures soon. Do not let past memories and losses dampen your spirits. Make it a point to present your hopes and ideals when meeting the families. A good amount of tact and diplomacy might be needed at workplace. Going on a short vacation is possible. Tensions regarding property are set to disappear soon. A cakewalk on the academic front will help restore your faith in your capabilities. Read more

Love Focus: Avoid misunderstandings and be committed to your partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

