RMLNLU 5th Convocation: ‘Degrees beginning of larger journey, not destination’

LUCKNOW CM Yogi Adityanath attends the fifth convocation ceremony of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)

Supreme Court justice Vikram Nath has said that academic degrees mark the beginning of a larger journey rather than a final destination.

Addressing the graduating batch, at the 5th convocation of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University (RMLNLU), he said, “True success is measured not by position or wealth, but by positive impact on others’ lives,” urging graduates to uphold constitutional values, respect diversity and practise compassion.

The chief justice of Allahabad high court, Arun Bhansali, while addressing the gathering, reminded students of the university motto ‘Dharm Sansthapanaarth’ - for the establishment of dharma - that legal education aims at strengthening a just social order.

“Lawyers are not mouthpieces of a client’s cause but officers of court and guardians of rule of law. In a constitutional democracy, legal professionals sustain balance between power and accountability and between liberty and collective good,” said Bhansali.

Laying a four-point roadmap, he said that integrity must remain non-negotiable amid commercialisation; commitment to continuous learning as law evolves with technology, commerce and privacy; dedication to pro bono service to make justice accessible amid high costs and pendency; and embracing AI, digital evidence and e-courts without losing human empathy and judgment.

He urged graduates to uphold institutional dignity with courtesy and restraint and cultivate constitutional morality as envisioned by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Girls bagged a major share of the medal tally at the 5th Convocation of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University on Saturday. In all, 260 degrees were conferred: 173 in BA LLB (Hons), 47 in LLM, 16 in PG Diploma in Cyber Law, 8 in IPR, 2 in Media Law, Entertainment and Ethics, and 14 PhDs. Of the 20 medals for 17 students - 11 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze - 13 went to 10 girl students.

Tejasvini Kaushal, a BA (Hons) LLB student who secured a gold medal, said receiving the medal from chief minister Yogi Adityanath was a moment she had always waited for. “The medal reflects years of hard work and the unwavering support of my family and teachers,” she added.

LLM silver medallist Chitra Singh said the presence of CM Yogi, justice Nath, and the chief justice made the convocation memorable. “The chief minister’s emphasis on the rule of law over the rule of mafia, adherence to the Constitution, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia’s vision of Lord Ram, Krishna and Shiva as three dreams of perfection was deeply thought-provoking,” she said, adding that the message she imbibed was ‘Satyam Vada, Dharmam Chara’.

Rupal Jaiswal, who secured a gold medal in LLM, said that hard work and guidance shape the dreams one chases as a student. “The medal I clinched today reflects years of hard work, continuous learning, and the unwavering support of my family and teachers. It reinforces my commitment to the legal profession and to serving society through law and justice,” said Jaiswal.