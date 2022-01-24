Pisces Daily Horoscope for Jan 24: Control your expenses

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You might be able to find answers to some of your unanswered questions that had been haunting you for quite some time now. There might be perfect harmony in your life and peace may prevail. Make it a point to present your hopes and ideals when meeting the ones, you genuinely care for. Now is the time to toil towards a better future. Do not let past memories and losses dampen your spirits.

Pisces Finance Today

Expenditures are likely to burn a hole in your wallet. Curb your expenses to a bare minimum for this period. Be cautious when lending out money as you might land in trouble. Make sure you have ample funds at hand, before venturing out into savings. Stay away from major high-value purchases for the day.

Pisces Family Today

Make it a point to present your hopes and ideals when meeting the families. Do not let past memories and losses dampen your spirits. Try to maintain the relations and understand their point of views too. Avoid landing in disputes over minor issues.

Pisces Career Today

A good amount of tact and diplomacy might be needed when workplace is concerned. Your creativity may come to the fore. But make sure that you stick to your works and let no level of impatience discourage you. You may be able to reap the fruits of your creative ventures soon.

Pisces Health Today

Your metabolic rate would be balanced but do not be too nervous to arrive at certain health targets. Perfection is not your keyword and hence be sure to accept a nominal change in your health area.

Pisces Love Life Today

Try to switch to relationships that seem genuine and interesting. Learn to adapt to the needs and deeds of your partner during this time. Give and take is your keyword for this time period. Avoid misunderstandings and be committed to your partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026