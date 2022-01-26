Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 26, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your income may not be enough to bear your expenses. Children are likely to bring satisfactory and proud result on academic front. You will finish all your work on time, nothing extraordinary will happen. The efforts you have been putting towards your health have finally started paying off. Your determination to excel will allow you keep working and you will reach your goal. You will overcome all the resistance you have right now. Read more

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will enjoy a great time with your partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

The flow of money will be great and will keep increasing throughout the day. You will be satisfied with your family’s involvement towards you. The day could be unpredictable and you might have to work harder to achieve your goals. You are most likely to reap the benefits of your previous efforts. Avoid eating junk food or eating from outside. Read more

Love Focus: On the romantic front , the understanding between you two will bring you both closer.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

It will be a great day for you when you will decide some great things for yourself. Your finances will grow but you'll have to put in a little extra effort to get it.. You will devote your time to your family which will lead to a happy atmosphere in your family. All the hindrances and resistance that you have been feeling will be gone. Your talents and skills will be much needed and appreciated at your workplace. You can have health issues that may need to be addressed on a priority. Read more

Love Focus: Do not have any heated argument and try to understand your partner better.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

It will be an auspicious day and you will get the desired savings for yourself. Be optimistic and keep working and aligning yourself. Try to have good relations with your colleagues and seniors at your workplace. You will get the desired support from your parents and it will make you more confident. All the efforts towards your health will finally start showing results. Read more

Love Focus: Try to handle the situation with patience else it can lead to some serious problems in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will get some new and interesting opportunities to work upon. It is recommended to act cautiously, and without haste. On the economic front, things will be average but you will be blessed with good financial state. Handle things with patience and right frame of mind in the family. Do not hesitate visiting a dermatologist if required. Read more

Love Focus: You can plan for a romantic evening or some time together to bring the spark in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today might bless you with lot of economic growth. You will get good results of your labor and hard work. You will build new relationships with new friends today and in the upcoming time as well. You have to pay more attention to your lifestyle and develop better habits to deal with poor health conditions. There could be some arguments which you should avoid to make better relations with your family. You will learn many new things today which will enhance your skills as well. Read more

Love Focus: . You might get disappointed by your loved ones.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This day will bring many noteworthy changes in various aspects of your life. You will attain relief and fortune today. The problems in your family will be resolved and that conjugal relations will bring you the sense of fulfillment. You are likely to start thinking out-of-the-box to meet your growth expectations. You will have to work much harder to attain what you really desire. Things will be average and your health will be in absolute fine condition. Read more

Love Focus: The cupid will hit everyone and the romance will be in the air.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You might also have to spend on health related issues. You will complete all your pending work and it will help you with your mental stress. Your mood and general health can change very frequently. There may be both income and expenditure today and you might not be able to save a lot. If you're a student there are high chances that you will get a chance to study on foreign lands. Read more

Love Focus: Issues in your relationship might arise but they will get resolved by mutual understanding and bond.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will have to work hard to attain a uniform economic flow of money. Your family will be there to boost up your morale and it will make the environment of your family happy and joyous. All the kinds of social and religious activities will bring you more peace and mental stability. Try to maintain regularity and punctuality in your daily routine. Try to stay away from impulsive decisions. Read more

Love Focus: Things can fluctuate a little as your partner may seem a little bit needy and they might want more attention from you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

On the economic front, you will feel financially secure today. The Home environment will be pleasant and atmosphere of the family will be peaceful. You will get everything that you want with your hard work and persistence. You will get a lot of chances for your personal growth and development. There could be some disorder or problem related to head which could re-occur. You will be busy in ensuring stability and security in your life. Read more

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will feel happier and more satisfied.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Income would be good and expenses would also be pretty much the same. You can get into arguments with your parents or your siblings. You might have to take up a transfer but try to keep your calm and handle the situation with patience. You might also make some huge investments or buy properties. There is a slight chance that you might suffer from stress. Today seems to be a harmonious day for you. Read more

Love Focus: Do not feel heartbroken if your partner behaves rudely as there could be some issues because of the compatibility.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will get the returns on your investments as well. Today is a great day as you will get the benefits from your ancestral property. You will also start some good projects and your money flow will increase. Try to avoid office politics and not get indulged in any kind of heated argument. Try to understand each other better and be more expressive towards your partner. Read more

Love Focus: On the romantic front, there could be some fluctuations in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)