Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for January 26: A bright day !

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today will be a good day for you as you will learn new skills and your talents will be recognized too. You'll have to work hard in your career and from the economic point of you, things will be fine for you. All the kinds of social and religious activities will bring you more peace and mental stability. You may feel that you are stuck in your career today but be consistent with your performance and it will bring you some benefit like a promotion or salary very soon. Try to stay away from impulsive decisions.

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the economic front, you will have to work hard to attain a uniform economic flow of money. You will get the support of your friends and family while doing so.

Sagittarius Family Today

On the domestic front, your family will be there to boost up your morale and it will make the environment of your family happy and joyous. Try to take some time off from work and spend it with your family.

Sagittarius Career Today

On the professional front, you may feel that you are stuck in your career and it could turn out to be a bad day. It is suggested that you try to stay away from impulsive decisions. Do not get engaged in office gossip.

Sagittarius Health Today

On the health front today will be an average day for your health and because of some prior commitments and social activities you might not be able to focus more on your appetite and this may affect your health. Try to maintain regularity and punctuality in your daily routine.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, things can fluctuate a little as your partner may seem a little bit needy and they might want more attention from you. Try to have better communication with them.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026