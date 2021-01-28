Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 28

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will make your trip fun by persuading your best friend to accompany you. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find their condition improving. Paying back a loan can become a problem. Your sound logic is likely to win the day for you on the professional front. Catering for the family will give you innate satisfaction. A new property possessed recently may be furnished soon. Excellent performance on the academic front will help you join the lead pack. This is a great day when you enjoy your heart out.

Love Focus: Today, expect extra attention from someone who has a soft corner for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 1,9,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Pending chores on the home front may compel you to postpone your other plans. You are certain to enjoy the day today. A ray of hope is likely for those who have invested heavily into shares. You can be roped in to undertake a task and you will not even be in a position to say no! Those passing through a lean patch on the health front will find distinct improvement. Those desirous of exploring new locales will get a package tour that fits their pocket. You may get the chance to avail an opportunity to add to your academic qualifications.

Love Focus: An exciting romantic opportunity is likely to materialise.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Some of you may fail to continue your daily routine of exercises. Family ties get strengthened by exercising your genuine concern for your near and dear ones. An official trip is likely to turn into a leisure trip, as you manage to take your family along. You will reap the benefits of solid investments and will feel financially quite secure. A meeting is likely to turn fruitful and translate into a lucrative deal on the professional front. A booked property may become ready for possession soon. Your academic endeavours will help realise your dreams.

Love Focus: Differences cropping up with spouse should be addressed at a priority.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You are likely to make your family proud by your achievements. There is a good chance of travelling abroad to meet a family member. Caution is advised for those dealing in property. A loan you had applied for will be sanctioned. It is a perfect time to turn your ideas into action. Health poses no problems as you commence an exercise regimen. Excelling in academics is a foregone conclusion and will add to your prestige. Meeting a childhood friend is possible for some.

Love Focus: Those seeking romance can expect to get lucky, as cupid smiles on them!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18,25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Peace and quiet is likely to prevail at home as family remains at its best behaviour. Some exciting news awaits you on the home front. A friendly bet with a friend or a colleague can translate into a good monetary gain. Good luck promises to brighten your day. Some of you may change your lifestyle to lead a disciplined life, all for the sake of good health. Problems are foreseen for those using the road. A car or a dream house is about to become a reality for some. Something you desire on the academic front will be yours.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined are certain to find someone to enjoy the day.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12,29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Problem about finances will be resolved by managing a loan or getting handsome arrears. Some of you will be able to come back in shape. Your foresight and willingness to put in extra hours is likely to find you reach for the stars on the professional front. Finding happiness in the achievements of a family youngster promises to keep you in an upbeat mood. On the property front, read in between the lines before signing a deal.

Love Focus: Ideological differences may put a big question mark in a romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius





*Libra (September 24-October 23): A gathering of near and dear ones will keep you entertained. Spiritual minded are likely to plan a pilgrimage. Socially, you are likely to boost your image. Good earning will make you splurge and enjoy life in general. Piled up work may have to be taken up urgently before it becomes insurmountable. Healthy alternatives promise to bring you in the prime of your health. It is a good day to buy a vehicle or a major item. Enjoying success in something special on the academic front is foretold and will add to your prestige.

Love Focus: Marriage of someone eligible in the family is likely to be solemnised soon.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Festivities may be in full swing on the family front. A business trip will prove to be more of a leisure trip. Be aware of legal complications in a real estate deal. You can become a contender for campus recruitment on the academic front. Home front will brighten up as you give up your rigid ways. Wealth comes your way from unexpected sources. There is a good scope of adding value to an event, so let your creative side assert itself! A positive improvement in health is foreseen for those feeling under the weather.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to on the romantic front may make your day by giving positive signals!

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Health wise, you are likely to remain hale and hearty. Your bad mood may spoil the domestic environment. Your image is likely to get a boost on the social front. Your foresight is likely to see your assets and wealth multiply. Your willingness to put in extra hours is likely to make you reach for the stars on the professional front. Those undertaking a long journey will make it in good time. Property dealers are likely to make a killing. Your excellent preparation will find you leading the pack on the academic front.

Love Focus: If romance is what you are after, you will certainly not be disappointed today!

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): There is a likelihood of total breakdown of communications with spouse over a domestic issue. Your cost cutting measures will prove effective. A good deed done to someone at work may be promptly reciprocated with interest! Exercising self-discipline regarding food and drink is likely to keep you in good health. A chance to accompany someone overseas or out of town may come to you. Someone’s expert guidance on the academic front will help in improving your performance.

Love Focus: Those feeling stagnated in their relationship will manage to take steps to resurrect their love life.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Undertake a journey with full preparation, if you want to enjoy it. Money from property may come to you. Something special is in store for you on the academic front. You can become the talk of the town on the social front because of your helpful nature. There is a fifty-fifty chance of gaining some money today. Today, you are likely to waste time on most trivial matters at work. A regular workout routine is likely to keep you in good health. News on the family front will thrill you no end.

Love Focus: Spending time with someone you like may prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your suggestions for changes on the home front are certain to be implemented. Travel bug is likely to bite you, so get ready for a journey. You are likely to fare well in an exam or competition on the academic front. Someone is likely to extend full support to you on the social front. The day seems profitable when you can make some money. A position of authority is likely to be achieved at work. Those ailing will find distinct improvement in their health. Chance to add to your list of properties by buying an apartment or a freehold house is indicated.

Love Focus: A disagreement with spouse over some issue cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

