Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 28, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You may choose an exercise regimen or may even join a health club to come back in shape. Saving money needs to be given priority. Landing a suitable job is possible for those looking for better options. Your decisions concerning a disliked family elder will be much more mature and bereft of spite. A long journey can be fun if you cater to your comfort. A decision on the property front will be in your favour.

Love Focus: Lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Some concrete decisions may have to be taken on the business front. It is important for some to totally avoid junk food to retain health. Those freelancing may get to hear of new exciting opportunities. Spouse may require emotional support, so be available for him or her. An official trip overseas may get cancelled. This is a good time to book an apartment or a flat.

Love Focus: Your lovey-dovey feelings will be fully reciprocated by lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A good financial break can be expected by some. Health remains good, as you remain regular in workouts. Promotional prospects look bright, especially for those in the private sector. Family will reciprocate your love and care in full measure. You may be in the mood to travel, so expect an exciting time on a short vacation. Construction of a house may be taken up by some.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you cheerful and charged!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Good financial management will help save money for spending on other major requirements. Change in dietary habits will be a step in the right direction for those trying to restore health. Artists and painters can get a chance to exhibit their work at a prestigious level. You are likely to have an enjoyable time at home in the company of friends and relations. Travelling is likely to open many new opportunities for you. Good negotiations are likely to get you a piece of property for bargain price.

Love Focus: Young couples can expect love and mutual harmony to blossom.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

This is an excellent time to multiply your assets on the financial front. Monotony of daily workout may get to you, but don't choose to quit. Business front looks promising as a lucrative deal is set to materialise soon. True happiness lies on the family front, as you will feel loved and wanted. A fun time is foreseen for those planning to visit an out-of-town friend or relation. Property matters will progress satisfactorily through someone's efforts.

Love Focus: The one you secretly admire may give you the opportunity you seek!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Money poses no problems and is set to increase. Strong will power will be instrumental in keeping you fit and on the go on the health front. You will be able to muster enough money and resources to launch a new venture on the business front. Good news on the family front may delight you no end. Someone arriving from overseas can get you all excited. Possession of a property may come to you.

Love Focus: A lot of convincing will be required to make lover consent to your wishes.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Don't be hasty in investing money. Adjusting to the daily workout schedule may prove difficult. Mixing business with pleasure will be fun as you can very well get invited to a celebrity do. You will proud of the achievements of a family youngster. An outing with family may be planned and will help strengthen the family ties. Terms for acquiring property may be finalised.

Love Focus: A promise not kept can get you into trouble with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Adding to an already healthy bank balance cannot be ruled out for some. Optimistic outlook will have positive fallout on health. Someone’s advice on the business front will prove to be really fruitful. Meeting an ex-colleague over lunch or dinner is possible for some. Resetting the house may become a priority with some homemakers. A journey that you were looking forward to may get postponed indefinitely. You are likely to come a step closer to buying a piece of property.

Love Focus: Respect the sentiments of lover instead of forcing your will.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Financial prosperity is likely to follow closely at your heels and keep you in a comfortable situation. Fitness conscious people are likely to introduce something new in their fitness routine and benefit. An off-site outing is likely to build better connections within your team. Peace and tranquillity prevail on the home front, so expect a quiet time with family. A change of scene is foreseen and may take some on a short journey.

Love Focus: An exclusive outing with sweetheart is indicated and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Golden

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are likely to secure your financial front by choosing the right investment options. You may enroll in fitness training just to get back in shape. Interior designers and contractors can have a busy day meeting client requirements. Your contribution to the family will be much appreciated. Some of you may be compelled to travel on an official tour. Buying property may be on your mind and is likely to become a reality soon.

Love Focus: An exclusive outing with sweetheart is indicated and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Don't commit your money in any scheme without going through all the details. Avoid stress of any kind to maintain good health. Romance can enter your life unannounced, so keep your fingers crossed! Accompanying someone you click with is likely to make your journey entertaining. Possession of a new house or apartment is likely to be handed over to you soon. Socially, it will be for your own good, if you remain in touch with others.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings will be readily reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Taking the advice of experts on the financial matters will be a step in the right direction. Those out of shape may need to work harder. Meeting work colleagues for a casual outing can help you build a better team rapport. A family reunion is indicated and promises much enjoyment. A senior may take you along for a meeting out of town, so remain prepared to proceed at short notice. A property is likely to come into your name.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White