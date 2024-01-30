All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 30, 2024 (File Photo)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A good source of earning can be found by some looking for financial security. Choosing healthy alternatives will help keep you in shape. Those in professional fields are likely to find the day a bit more engaging than usual. Spouse may desire a change on the home front, so help him or her out. A journey proves enjoyable. An important decision on property owned by you is expected soon.

Love Focus: Love can come knocking at your door and promise much happiness.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Good earning avenues appear on the horizon. Good will power in sticking to the exercise regime will help you in coming back in shape. You succeed in putting an ambitious project on the tracks and cross all hurdles in making it a success. Feeling of bonhomie and togetherness may pervade the family front. Travel will prove rejuvenating and refreshing. Taking possession of property is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Romance blossoms as you manage to catch the eye of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Good advice may be required to make a profitable investment. Sticking to your exercise regime will begin to show positive results. Your inefficiency may cost you a lucrative deal on the professional front. Setting up the house with a theme in mind can be topmost on the minds of some homemakers. You will need to find time for visiting a tourist destination with family. Some positive developments on the property front are possible.

Love Focus: Close encounters with someone you love may hit you like surge of electricity!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Maintaining a happy balance of diet and exercise will take care of all your health problems. Wasteful expenditure will need to be curbed. You will need to out think your colleagues at work, if you want to further your career. Guests are likely to come a calling and add to your celebratory mood today. A break from the routine is indicated; it can very well be a vacation. Buying a piece of land or a constructed house is possible for some.

Love Focus: Major differences with lover are foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A healthy diet will prove most beneficial for cleansing your system. Comfortable financial situation will prompt you to think beyond daily needs. You may be called upon to do something important on the professional front today. Fun time is foreseen as a family member returns from a trip. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Your effort to keep in touch with everyone will come in for appreciation by all on the social front.

Love Focus: An improved love life will keep you happy and satisfied.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A new diet will begin to show positive results in your quest for getting back in shape. Excellent financial situation will add to your confidence. At work, you will get an opportunity to put your point across to those who matter. An interesting guest is likely to make the home front entertaining. Love life will remain evergreen through your efforts. Property owners may be able to make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: Young couples can expect a fulfilling love life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Good financial situation is likely to open your heart for helping others. A perfect day to start for those who have resolved to get back in shape. A profitable day is foreseen for professionals. Helping a family youngster is likely to give you immense satisfaction. An out-of-town official trip is in the pipeline. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: Romance that has been flickering for some time is likely to grow into a flame.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Some more delay is foreseen for a bonus or increment to materialise. Medical check-up is likely to find you fit as a fiddle! Those having their own set-up can spend the day in hiring some new employees. A fun time with family is foreseen and promises to enhance togetherness. Those planning to travel abroad will manage to complete all the formalities without a hitch. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: If you are in love, expect spending a fulfilling time together with lover.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. Luck favours you on the financial front as earnings increase. Your work on the professional front will speak for itself. You may be in the process of planning something big on the home front. You may plan an out-of-town trip with friends. A property may come into your name. You can get involved in something important on the social front.

Love Focus: Those in love on the sly will need to be more discreet or they can be exposed.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Silver

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Those thinking of investing in a new venture should refrain from touching their savings. Fitness mantra of a friend will do wonders for your health. You are likely to strengthen your position at work through your own efforts. Doing up the house is likely to give homemakers a sense of immense satisfaction. A close bond is likely to be formed with someone you accompany on a journey.

Love Focus: You may not feel totally at ease with lover today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to spend a bit more than required today. Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. Professionally, it will be a completely satisfying day. Professionally, it will be a completely satisfying day. You will have to bring some stability in your family life by spending more time together. You may decide to pay a surprise visit to a friend or relations staying out of town. Property may be acquired by some.

Love Focus: You are likely to keep the interest alive of someone attracted to you.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will manage to plan your expenditure accurately and keep within the budget. Meditation will help in restoring mental equanimity. Meeting an important person today will help further your professional aims. Meeting family and friends is indicated today. You may enjoy driving around all by yourself today. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will succeed and enable you to kick start your love life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream