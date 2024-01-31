All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 31, 2024 (Photo by Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A good bargain and saving of money are foreseen for some. Perfect health will enable you to enjoy an evening out to the hilt! A project completed successfully will catapult you to a position of prestige. A family gathering is in the pipeline and will prove most enjoyable. Choose your mode of travel carefully for comfort sake. Construction may begin for an addition to your existing house. Some form of appreciation can be expected by you on the social front.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Love Focus: This is a good time to enjoy exclusive time with partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Financial front remains most satisfactory. You manage to remain in top physical condition simply by being regular in daily workouts. A prized posting awaits some and will boost career. A marriage in the family may keep some happily engaged. You are likely to make good time in a journey. A property issue is certain to be decided in your favour. Enjoying time with friends is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Your love life may hit a bad patch and it will be up to you to set it right.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Good financial prospects are indicated for some. Regular routine will keep you in the prime of health. You can achieve an enviable position on the professional front. Family commitments are likely to keep you busy today. You will need to exercise extra care of your belongings while travelling. A property deal is likely to be sealed, as you are able to complete all the formalities. This is an excellent day that makes you lucky in every sphere.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to enjoy an exclusive time with lover.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Silver

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Regular health workout promises to keep you fit. Your investments are likely to pull in substantial returns. Your intrinsic honesty comes through to impress one and all on the professional front. Marriage may be on the anvil for you or for someone eligible in the family. Travelling long distance may not be too comfortable. A property deal may go sour and make you miss a good opportunity.

Love Focus: Moodiness of lover threatens to spoil a romantic evening out.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A healthy alternative will help you remain in perfect shape. You will be able to park your money safely in a good financial scheme. Good earning is indicated for professionals and business persons. Economy measures taken now on the home front will hold you in good stead. This is not the day to undertake a journey as problems are indicated. Average returns from a property owned by you may not make you too happy.

Love Focus: Romantic mood may wane as you get busy with other priorities.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Good eating habits will keep you safe from lifestyle diseases. A decision taken at work may not seem too favourable, but it will be just. An excellent time on the professional front is foreseen. You are likely to feel happy for someone in the family, who has achieved something big. A shopping trip with family members will prove quite enjoyable. A good price is likely for those opting to sell their property.

Love Focus: You will get a chance to share your feelings with lover.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. Getting regular in your exercise routine will start showing results soon. You will get the opportunity to implement something you have been trying for long at work. A celebration on the family front may keep you busy. A break from the routine is indicated; it can very well be a vacation. Investing in property is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to think up something original to express it!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your savings will make your financial front stronger. Your initiative on the health front will pay rich dividends. Expect some changes on the professional front, but they will all favour you. Your participation in a family function will be much appreciated and praised. Travelling with family to a tourist destination will prove immensely enjoyable. Turning an ancestral property into builder floors may be contemplated by some.

Love Focus: Desire, you had been harbouring for meeting someone special is likely to be fulfilled today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You can get more returns by careful investment. Introducing new fitness techniques in your workout routine will prove immensely beneficial. You may get the opportunity to express your ideas at work. Buying something expensive for the home cannot be ruled out for some. This is a favourable day for setting out on a leisure trip. Acquiring property may become a reality soon for some. Much fun is foreseen on the social front, as you get a chance to meet your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Mutual love is likely to strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your professional image is set to get a boost due to your consistent performance on the work front. Some of you stand to earn a good amount. You are likely to push yourself to get back in shape. A family youngster is likely to do you proud. A change of scene is likely, as you plan to take off for a short vacation. Good bargaining may help you in sealing a property deal.

Love Focus: Looks and charm may draw you towards someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Golden

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Good budgeting will help in keeping the expenditure under control. Focus on workouts for gaining fitness and peace of mind. You may get pleasantly surprised by the kind of dedication shown by a subordinate in handling an important task. A parent or a family elder needs your support. Travelling with near and dear ones is indicated and will be fun. A property deal is likely to be negotiated and brought within your budget.

Love Focus: Those in love get to enjoy the day in a most romantic way!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A financial transaction promises to fetch handsome returns. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. This is a good time to exercise your initiative on the work front. A family youngster may need your help. Your desire to spend quality time with lover today will be fulfilled. Travelling out of town in the company of friends cannot be ruled out. You may shift into a house that suits your requirement.

Love Focus: Those longing for love will find it under most peculiar circumstances!

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Saffron