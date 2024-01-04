All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 4, 2024 (File Photo)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today looks excellent across various aspects of your life. Your health is in top form, allowing you to seize the day fully. Financially, you can expect excellent stability and possible growth. Your professional life is high, presenting opportunities for a fantastic career. Family relations are thriving, and your romance is full of positivity. However, property matters may require careful consideration.

Love Focus: Your love life is brimming with positivity.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Health needs attention today. Yoga, meditation, or some other form of exercise is likely to benefit. Financially, although you may not feel entirely secure in your investments yet there is nothing to worry. Professionally, maintaining your current situation is essential. On the bright side, your family life is excellent. Property front is promising, but travel plans need careful attention.

Love Focus: You appear to be a wonderful partner in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Don’t take a subordinate for granted, as he or she may put your plans in jeopardy. Keep seniors informed before taking any action at work as you can be made a scapegoat. Put a stop to your depleting financial resources by taking some stringent measures. Aches and pains suffered by some are likely to disappear soon. Those awaiting orders may feel a bit frustrated by the tardy pace.

Love Focus: Winning over the one you love will be a lot easier by opening up your heart to him or her.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Colleagues seem extremely supportive. A new employee’s experience & creativity may prove to be an asset in your new project. A visit to a museum will prove informative for those engaged in research or writing. Construction or renovation of house is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: This is an excellent time for those trying to make a long-term relationship permanent.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Invest time in learning new skills to move up the corporate ladder. An ailment is likely to show signs of abating. An investment policy that you have put your money in may prove a financial boon. A job accomplished on the academic front is likely to be appreciated.

Love Focus: Cupid promises to make your love life cruise along smoothly.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Start off the day as you would like to finish it. Difficulties at work need to be encountered with expertise and support. Arrogant stance of a family member is likely to prove upsetting. Impulse shopping can leave your budget in tatters. It may be difficult to get your money back from someone you have loaned it to. Digestive or skin problems can cause problems.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to get encouraged by positive signals.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Play the sympathy card to win over your enemies. Important decisions at work may require more thoroughness. Those married for some time now may begin to start planning their family. Tensions may be palpable for those trying to sell a property. The eligible may face some frustration on the marriage front. Raising capital for a venture may prove difficult.

Love Focus: Someone you like on the romantic front is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Avoid submitting anything in haste as the chances of committing a mistake are high. Some of you will need to run around the boss to get your vacations sanctioned. Progress of recovery appears to be slow for those ailing. A tiff with someone you don’t like is possible; keep your temper and tongue under control.

Love Focus: Your relationship with your spouse seems to be well-managed.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Media professionals may get an opportunity to rub shoulders with the bigwigs of the industry. Excellent preparation is likely to find some soaring on the academic front. Prayers of those in family way are likely to be heard. Restructure your workout schedule to benefit more on the health front. Sound financial health allows you to pay off the old debts.

Love Focus: Difficulties might arise in your relationship with your spouse.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Businessmen should go for a PR advice for their business to pick up. Those unwell are likely to show a quick recovery. An increment or bonus is in the offing for IT professionals. Financial front looks set to get strengthened. Social obligations will be met satisfactorily. A vacation may beckon some and prove most exciting.

Love Focus: Things appear to be moderate on the love front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A joyous occasion on the family front gives you reasons to smile. Aspiring models and actors may hear of auditions for their dream roles. Professional backlog is likely to be cleared at work. Old dues will be settled as you manage your finances well. Property issues will be settled in your favor. Doctors and advocates may end up working late hours in their office.

Love Focus: Challenges on the love front will be well managed today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Personal and professional fronts may remain hectic. Delegating your responsibilities will help you clear your pending backlog at work. A change of scene will help you unwind. House hunters will find something that will suit their needs. Be cautious in spending as the savings graph doesn’t yield a productive outcome. Government officials will get the opportunity to put their best foot forward.

Love Focus: An exclusive evening out with lover will prove most enthralling!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver