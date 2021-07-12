Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 12

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

An important task is likely to go well, as you remain at your impressive best! An inheritance may not immediately come your way, so hold your horses! You may get a chance to visit your favourite place. Excesses can have an adverse effect on your health. This is the right opportunity for projecting a personal request. You will find yourself favourably placed on both personal and professional fronts.

Love Focus: Frustrations are foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You may need to tighten your belt on the financial front. Highway driving is likely to prove most educative for some new drivers. A property matter may need your full attention. You may have to bow down to someone’s demand. Overtaking others would require burning the midnight oil on the academic front. Delegating authority will be the right course and will ease the burden on your shoulders.

Love Focus: Surprise gift and a candlelight dinner are certain to impress lover.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be highly appreciated. A balanced diet and regular exercise will make most bodily ills disappear.

Someone is likely to support your efforts on the academic front. Bonhomie and camaraderie will be your driving force at work today. A financial boon may be expected soon. Splurging on your favourite things is likely to prove most satisfying.

Love Focus: Mere exchange of sweet nothings may not be enough for you on the romantic front, as you need firm commitment.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Plans for a short vacation are likely to be finalised. Your attempts to sell a property may not get immediate response, but perseverance will pay. A competitive situation on the academic front is likely to bring out the best in you. An old friend will refresh fond memories of yesteryears. Financially, you will have enough to indulge in a bit of luxury. You may be expected to work extra hours today to finish something important. Regular routine will keep you in good health.

Love Focus: Romance may be on the top of your agenda today.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

An outstanding payment may be received today. You may be too late to make amends for something you have committed at work. Flitting like a butterfly to keep in touch with everyone in your social circle is likely to make you popular!

You may have to cater to a family elder, even at the expense of your personal time. Accompanying someone on a trip will prove most exciting for some. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to excel and may even hope for scholarship.

Love Focus: You will be able to keep your promise and make spouse happy.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A social function can push you into the limelight. A fun trip is on the cards, so enjoy! Don’t be hasty in property matters, as things are not as simple as they seem. Financially, you will find yourself much more stabilised than before. A project submitted by you promises to get you much acclaim. Health that was causing concern sometime back will improve and make you bounce back to your old self again.

Love Focus: A strange attraction may draw you towards someone of the opposite gender.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

A journey will help you meet someone close. Construction of a house or office may be started by some. Someone’s help on the academic front will prove a godsend. You will take the opportunity of inviting a senior over to your place.

Health wise, you remain fit and energetic. You may find it difficult to grab new opportunities coming your way. Health wise, you remain fit and energetic. Those venturing into something new will find the family most supportive.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Health remains satisfactory, as you make efforts. A minor argument can turn ugly and spoil the domestic environment. You may undertake journey to meet someone close. A property owned by you may start giving good returns. You will find your grasping powers increasing on the academic front. Monetary worries are set to ease as you receive money from an unexpected source. Your performance will get noticed even without you making any efforts for it.

Love Focus: Things are likely to hot up on the marriage front for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You will manage to put a mentally disturbed person at ease by giving a sympathetic ear. Praise for a job well done is in the pipeline. Partner may inspire you to take up a healthy activity. Financial terms for a transaction are likely to get settled in your favour. Something you had been hoping for is about to get accomplished on the professional front. Students are likely to realise their dreams.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to improve through your own efforts.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 27, 29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A good break in a prestigious organisation is likely for those in the media or allied services. On the social front, you can expect the support of your admirers and well wishers. Travel bug may bite some. You may go ahead with financial deals or transactions, as the day appears favourable. Channelising energies into something you want accomplished is indicated.

Love Focus: Promises not kept on the romantic front threaten to spoil relationship.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A short vacation is on the cards. An issue at work may engage you and demand a major chunk of your personal time. Family life proves immensely fulfilling. Someone may seek monetary help, so say yes only if you mean it. Someone who likes your company is set to spend a lot of time with you today. Self-control and an active life are likely to have positive fallout on your health.

Love Focus: You will take steps to make your love life exciting.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may be found wanting in self-discipline and dietary control to get back in shape. Suggestions on the family front are likely to be welcomed by all. An impromptu plan for a trip out of town cannot be ruled out for some. Foray into the property market may prove fruitful. Academic success in a tough competition is foreseen for some. Improved earning will make you financially strong. You will be able to give a good account of yourself on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: A new beginning is foreseen on the romantic front for some.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

