ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Your busy schedule will keep you on your toes, but keep you fit! A profit-making scheme may be put into action. Merchant navy personnel and pilots can expect a boost in income. Doing up your house or property will be topmost on your mind. A journey towards the East can prove profitable. Some excellent opportunities may come your way on the academic front. Your initiative to help someone in need will be most appreciated on the social front. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 19, 2023.

Love Focus: You and your beloved coo like two lovebirds today!

Lucky number: 6

Lucky Color: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your condition may show signs of abating on the health front. The money that was stuck due to red tape is likely to be released soon. This is the right time to ask for a raise or a promotion. An out-of-town relative arrives bearing some good news. You are likely to undertake a journey by sea or air. Buying a piece of property is on the cards. Students having a tough time with their studies are likely to find an excellent guide.

Love Focus: Passions rage on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Color: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An ailing elder will manage to make a slow but steady recovery. Fantastic returns are foreseen for those sponsoring some events. Freelancers and part-timers may have their hands full. A young family member feels for you, so return the affection. You may get a chance to go on a pleasure trip. Property dealers are likely to make a killing. Remain focussed, as opportunities are likely to materialise on the academic front. Don’t react to what others say, focus on what is right and you will not go wrong!

Love Focus: A bright day is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Color: Pink

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Improvement in health of those ailing will be slow, but steady. The financial crunch faced by you is likely to ease soon. You will not go wrong by following the instructions in letter and spirit at work. Spouses will do much to make the domestic environment peaceful and tranquil. An exclusive vacation is on the cards for some. Someone you are trying to appease will get thoroughly impressed by you.

Love Focus: Your soul mate will provide comfort and solace.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Color: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

An alternative therapy works wonders for those ailing for long. Investing in property will give good returns, especially if you sell it now. Earning prospects of doctors, lawyers and architects are likely to get a boost. A fantastic family time is indicated today. Those connected with the media are likely to travel out of town or abroad on an assignment. You will need the right attitude on the academic front to succeed. Today is your lucky day when whatever you desire is achieved.

Love Focus: You will be able to find time for your partner despite your hectic schedule.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky Color: Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Guidance from experts for coming back in shape will be most welcome. A gift in the form of cash from a relative cannot be ruled out. A power game is likely to ensue at work, but things will work in your favour. A family get-together will provide an opportunity of meeting everyone. Planning an out-of-town journey is on the cards. You need outside help on the academic front, so go for it. A distinct improvement is foreseen in things that were unfavourable up till now.

Love Focus: Partner showers love and will expect reciprocation in the same vein!

Lucky number: 8

Lucky Color: Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will strive to achieve good focus with new meditative techniques. Profits are set to steadily increase giving a boost to your standard of living. Those involved in the textile and carpet industry will land a lucrative overseas deal. You may plan to attend a wedding or a function of someone close. A lot of travelling is indicated and it will all be fun. Don’t leave anything to chance on the academic front.

Love Focus: If loneliness seems overbearing, it is time to look for a life partner.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your resolve to get back in shape is admirable. Something that is working to your advantage may be offered to you. Payment of pending bills may pose a problem, but you will manage to clear them. Family will be more than supporting in all your endeavours. Minimise travel today, as roads are safe for you today. Avoid obvious pitfalls on the academic front to score well in exams. Your belief that everything will turn out right may prove right in the long run.

Love Focus: A thrilling time is foreseen on the romantic front for those in love.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky Color: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

On the fitness front, your efforts of coming back in shape succeed. Those planning to buy a vehicle will be able to raise a loan. A mission accomplished will come as a great relief to you. The domestic environment will be tranquil and harmonious. Retain your focus on the academic front, if you want to do well. It will be in your interest to promote yourself on the social front.

Love Focus: Saying it with flowers or a thoughtful gift may brighten up the romantic front.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Adopt yoga or other modes of exercise to achieve balance. Those playing the pool can hit the jackpot. Your business acumen and head for figures are likely to be tapped. Meeting distant relations promises to take you down memory lane. A trip down memory lane will help bring the loved ones together. It is time to tighten your belt on the academic front. Don’t rub people wrong, as you stand to spoil your good image.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts seeking love are likely to get lucky.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Color: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A fine balance of exercise and diet will find you full of energy. Despite your apprehensions, a new deal will prove profitable. Event management companies may get a chance to rake in the moolah. Homemakers will derive immense pleasure in preparing special dishes. Your visit to a distant place proves fruitful, as you manage to achieve your aim. Students may find their concentration wavering, but they will get their focus back.

Love Focus: Fine cuisine, soft music and candlelight are certain to make the lover say ‘I do’!

Lucky number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A daily ‘sweat-out’ regime will find you getting back in shape. This is a good time to buy a property and complete other financial transactions. Something initiated by you at work will be subscribed in full measure by higher-ups. Advice to a youngster from your experience will help him achieve his dreams. A comfortable journey is indicated for those undertaking one today. A social commitment will need to be discharged at the earliest.

Love Focus: Those newly in love are likely to experience the joys of togetherness.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky Color: Golden

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON