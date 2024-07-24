Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 24, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

A busy schedule on the work front may provide little time for personal errands today. You may be proved wrong by someone on the social front, but take it gracefully rather than indulging in unnecessary debate. A family elder may put some limitations on your movements. Maintaining good health promises to keep you energetic today. Investments done previously are likely to give handsome returns now. A piece of property is likely to be found that fits your pocket.

Love Focus: Those in love may be planning an outing together.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Increased earnings will enable you to add to your quality of life. Parents will be most supportive and will go out of their way to fulfil your desire. You will make your trip fun by persuading your best friend to accompany you. Property held by you is likely to give good returns. Remaining consistent in your performance at work will work out in your favour. Meeting someone you have a soft corner for is likely for some. Remaining physically fit is not likely to pose much difficulty, especially for sportspersons.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to make the day enjoyable for you, so expect an entertaining evening.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Good returns from property are foreseen for some. Travelling overseas is likely for those having family members or relatives abroad. You may have to put in some more efforts in completing an assignment or a project in time. You will be able to keep yourself in fine fettle on the health front by adopting an active lifestyle. Previous investments promise good returns. You will manage to bring peace and stability at home by tact and diplomacy. Giving a helping hand on the social front will prove most fulfilling.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts are likely to grab an opportunity of a lifetime on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

You are likely to give a good account of yourself at work. Fun time is foreseen for those setting out on a vacation. Good news on the property front can be expected. Your networking skills will be quite apparent on the social front. Good diet and exercise will be a good initiative to make your bodily ills disappear. A financial boon can be expected by some. Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be highly appreciated.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to look up, as relationship grows stronger.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Blue

Buying new furniture or a major appliance is on the cards for some. You will need to enhance your quality of work to pass muster. A financially stable position may come as a big relief to some. Those ailing will manage to nurse themselves back to perfect health. A short journey may find you refreshed and rejuvenated. A decision regarding property will be to your liking. This is a good day to meet people in your social circle.

Love Focus: You are likely to create a situation, just to meet lover!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

Earning remains good and so does splurging! Steps taken to come back in shape are likely to prove most beneficial. Performance on the academic front will be good. You may enjoy a new tourist destination with friends. Booking a new property is indicated. You are likely to receive a special invitation to a do or a function. You may be called upon to undertake something prestigious. A good time is foreseen at work, as the workload seems to be minimal.

Love Focus: You may give a fillip to your love life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Financially, you remain in a comfortable situation. Your involvement on the domestic front will be much appreciated. Someone may invite you for a treat or a party on the social front. You may become health conscious and adopt a fitness regimen. Happiness prevails on the work front as you gel well with co- workers. Common interest can get you together with like-minded friends. Someone from abroad or out of town is likely to brighten the domestic horizon.

Love Focus: Those in love may contemplate taking their romance to the next level.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

Stars appear favourable to let you achieve your academic goals. Keep personal matters confidential. Spending quality time with family is indicated. You will be able to keep up the pace of your exercise regimen to enjoy good health. You will be able to manage your finances well. Do something about a matter not moving in the right direction at work. A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness.

Love Focus: At times you crave to spend time alone with lover and today may be that day, so enjoy!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

Someone is likely to appreciate your contribution on the professional front. Hard work and efforts in the right direction are likely to pay rich dividends on the academic front. You are likely to remain socially active and may even plan a family gathering. This is a good day to earn money, so go ahead with your ventures without fear of failure. Travelling to someplace exciting with family is indicated. You will be able to remain regular in whatever you do on the health front and benefit.

Love Focus: You are likely to swoon, as someone from the opposite camp exercises a strong pull on the romantic front!

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Financially, you will remain on a safe wicket. You remain in an upbeat mood regarding a child. Visit to a pilgrimage place is on the cards. If you are undertaking a journey today, you are certain to make good time. Possession of a house or a flat booked by you is possible. Healthy habits will prove beneficial. Your professional prospects are likely to brighten, as new opportunities come your way.

Love Focus: You are likely to be at your impressive best in a chance to romance!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

On the professional front, you will continue to give a good account of yourself. There is a good chance of meeting someone you had not met in years on the family front. Joining a gym or an exercise regimen is indicated. You are likely to take steps to strengthen your financial front. A property dispute may be decided in your favour. You are likely to remain socially active by meeting whoever you can and expanding your circle.

Love Focus: Love and romance are likely to prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

Good financial management may find you saving a lot. Chances of owning a house of your own look bright for some. Picture on the professional front may get a bit hazy, but things turn out favourable in the end. A decision on the home front regarding a family youngster will have to be taken quickly. Some of you will get to travel overseas in connection with an assignment. Shifting to a new location is foretold for some. A personal victory is in store for some on the social front.

Love Focus: Love life promises to remain stable.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange