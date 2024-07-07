Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 7, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Health, you feel at the top of the world. Things brighten on the financial front. Your habits can irritate your spouse and may even lead to a showdown. Don’t try out a new vehicle in busy traffic. You will be forced to set right a person casting aspersion on you. Religious minded can plan a pilgrimage. Some of you are likely to impress others with your depth of knowledge.

Love Focus: An opportunity to impress a lover is just around the corner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned. An increase in household expenditure can get you worried. Life is likely to get a bit hectic, but it will be enjoyable all the same. Some of you will need to learn to live your life fully. Meeting people is on the agenda today and will keep you abreast with the latest. Someone may need your support.

Love Focus: Be particular about taking your lover to a good joint to make the evening perfect.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

A new initiative on the health front may not gel with your lifestyle. Nobody can deter you from your resolve to make more money. Spending quality time with family may become difficult. An academic assignment may need outside help. A gift-laden relative from overseas can come and stay with you. Some of you can waste a lot of time gossiping. Avoid hot and humid weather by remaining indoors

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

You may find it difficult to keep your hatred for someone under wraps. Getting blamed for something you have not done is likely. Setting out on a vacation with family is foreseen and will be loads of fun. A strict fitness regime may be taken up by some just to keep good health. Judicious spending will help in saving. A family member may not be convinced of what you have in mind.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked with someone are likely for some.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Health of a family member needs care. Financial problems that you had been facing up till now will disappear. Travelling to someplace exciting with family is indicated. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places. Desire to prove a point to someone may become all consuming for some. Some of can get figure conscious and do something about it.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will have to wait some more for love to happen.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

You can be extra sensitive to someone’s remarks. Some of you will need to change your views regarding someone. Some relief is expected for those recuperating from an ailment or injury. This is the time to invest in schemes that you are confident of. A long standing demand of a family youngster is likely to be met by you. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation.

Love Focus: A sprinkling of passion is likely to make the romantic evening perfect for you.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

A balanced diet will be the first step in achieving good health, so stick to it. Some pending dues may be received to make the financial front stronger. An urgent and important job will be successfully handled by you. Getting rid of moodiness and irritability will help you gain positivity. You may provide emotional support to someone close.

Love Focus: Your charm and persistence will pay rich dividends on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Health is likely to improve for those feeling under the weather. Financial stability is assured as opportunities continue to come your way. Hope is on the horizon for those trying to start a family. Be careful about personal security in a long journey, as chances of loss cannot be ruled out. You are likely to excel in whatever you are involved in. Your initiative on the social front is likely to initiate an exciting chain reaction.

Love Focus: You may not be much romantically inclined today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Good health is assured through own efforts. Cash register is likely to continue to ring non-stop! You may not see eye to eye with a parent or a family member. A drive through the countryside will prove a stress buster. Socially, you will be able to remain in touch with your near and dear ones. Your insistence on something may prove irritating for some.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are likely to be reciprocated in full measure.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Health of those ailing for long is set to improve. A financial bungling threatens to draw you to its epicentre. With confusion over a domestic issue sorted out, you will heave a sigh of relief. Those travelling overseas are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close. You can have second thoughts about a new venture in view of the ground realities. Some of you may shy away from participating on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover or friend can play a practical prank on you, but it will all be in good fun.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Condition of someone ailing is set to improve. Losing a bet can lose a lot of money for you, so refrain from this practice. Domestic responsibilities can infringe on your personal time. A lot of travelling is foreseen for some. Reset your priorities, so that you don’t get left out. Your reputation is likely to soar as you make a niche for yourself on the social front. You can be haughty with someone you don’t like.

Love Focus: Love at first sight is waiting to happen, as you enter a new set-up!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

Much effort is required to bring positivity back into your life. You will have to get out of the mess of your own creation yourself. Channelizing energies into something you want accomplished is indicated. Nostalgic memories of years gone by will keep some pleasantly engaged. A lot of wedding-related activities will soon happen on the domestic front. On the financial front, it is best to save, than spend. Fitness freaks are likely to reap rich benefits with a new workout regimen.

Love Focus: A friendship shows all signs of turning into a budding romance.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Golden