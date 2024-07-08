Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 8, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Adopting some healthy options will prove beneficial. Those thinking of buying property need to give it a second thought. Changes made by you at workplace may not be appreciated by all. A business deal may not turn out as expected. This is the best time to learn something new. Domestic front will be serene and peaceful. Comfortable travel is assured today.

Love Focus: Lover's soothing words will help keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A loan applied for is likely to be sanctioned soon. Tying up loose ends on the domestic front will be in your interest. Busy schedules, extra responsibilities and deadlines can keep you on your toes. Becoming a choosy eater will help keep you in shape! A family elder is likely to help you by holding fort on the domestic front while you are out. A property deal will need to be considered in detail, as chances of getting hoodwinked look bright. You are likely to get full assistance in something that you have recently undertaken.

Love Focus: Spending time with an old school time crush or childhood lover is likely for some.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Someone's advice is likely to work wonders on the health front. An opportunity to add to your existing income is likely for some. There will be someone at hand to share the work pressure on the professional front. Support of family members is assured in whatever you undertake. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. Those in property business can find the day profitable. You will get an opportunity to meet everyone in a social gathering.

Love Focus: Finding a soul mate and falling in love is foretold.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Financially, you will manage to make a good amount on the side. Some of you can get lucky regarding the allotment of a house or plot. Luck and harmony is assured for those venturing into something new. Things ease on the work front to enable you to breathe easy. You will enjoy the company of co-passengers in a journey. Buying health equipment is possible for some. Homemakers will find time to achieve much on the domestic front and may even organise a family get-together.

Love Focus: Lover may take the relationship to the next level on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

An adventure activity can give you the high you seek! You will have to make some efforts to impress those who matter on the work front. A deal may not give you the expected profits. You may need to take control of a family situation. Invest now rather than wait endlessly for a better opportunity. A hectic day is foreseen for those visiting out of town relatives or friends. Someone may take advantage of you in the guise of being friendly, so take care.

Love Focus: Romance may find you rocking gently in your love boat with beloved in tow!

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

An advice on the health front may benefit you. Good budgeting will save you much, so try not to overstep it. Too much work may tempt you to carry it at home, but don't do so. Homemakers will need to infuse some excitement in their monotonous routine life. Limit your travel to avoid fatigue. Those planning to buy property are likely to settle for a suitable one soon. You are likely to consolidate on whatever you have achieved on the social front up till now.

Love Focus: Love life appears most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Libra (September 24-October 23)

An achievement by someone close can put the family in high spirits. Good workout can work wonders for your health. A long journey can boost your prospects of finding love! Those wanting to net a lucrative job may need good networking. Good earning will find you in a comfortable monetary situation and will help you enhance your quality of life. Excellent returns are expected from property and previous investments. You will succeed in asserting your authority on the social front by having your way.

Love Focus: Your romantic life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You manage to keep good health by regular exercising and eating right. You will be able to give a good account of yourself at work. Your spirit is likely to motivate those around you. Good earning will make you splurge and enjoy life in general. Near and dear ones will be most supportive, especially when you need them. A business trip may throw Shifting residence to a new location is possible. up some good deals.

Love Focus: A new heartthrob enters your life and will brighten up the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Environment at home will help soothe your nerves. You will need to devote time and energy in a task, if you want quality work. New ideas are likely to bring positive changes. Financially, you need to remain a bit conservative. Those travelling on a long journey will be able to find entertaining company en route. A property that fits your budget is likely to be found. Socially, you will be able to impress those who are the movers and shakers in your circle.

Love Focus: Love blossoming into full-fledged romance is possible, so keep at it!

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Financial front remains stable. Something included in your diet will prove beneficial for health. Retail shop owners and publishers may find the day promising. Your relationship with spouse is set to strengthen. You may enjoy a new tourist destination with friends. You will have enough to invest in a suitable property. Someone may make your day by taking you for shopping or a movie.

Love Focus: Romantic front brightens, as lover takes the first step.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Consistency on the professional front will help you achieve much today. You are likely to entertain someone important on the social front. Bringing changes in lifestyle is likely to earn you better health. Those driving need to be extra cautious, especially on congested roads. Self-imposed financial control is likely to be done away with as money flows in. You will be able to manage the expenditure of something not catered in the budget.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to keep you aglow.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Professionals are likely to make their mark in a seminar or conference. Closeness to near and dear ones promises to make the day interesting. An exercise regimen, followed meticulously, is likely to lead to perfect health. You are likely to take steps to increase your earning. A pilgrimage may be planned by some. A property issue will be resolved amicably through mutual efforts. A competitive situation on the professional or academic front may find you holding your own.

Love Focus: Someone of opposite gender is likely to make your day on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown