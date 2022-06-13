Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 13, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Someone close can ask for financial help. You will be able to multitask with ease as you juggle different jobs at work. A change of scene will be good for health. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment. You are likely to deliver what is expected of you on the academic front. Your helpful nature can come in for praise.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal can become a source of joy for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Keeping close tabs on the expenditure will help you in saving for the essentials. Family is likely to give full support and help you establish yourself at work. Your helpful nature can come in for praise. Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and harmony on the domestic front. A new acquisition can distract you from something important. Help extended to someone will help him or her get ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those craving for partner’s affection are certain to receive an appropriate response today!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Profits are foreseen for some from a side business. Conserving money can become your prime concern. Active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. Your suspicions about lover will be unfounded and this will come as a big relief to you. Good preparation will find students performing well in an exam or competition.

Love Focus: Lover will be more than accommodating today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Don’t hesitate to spend something extra if things are working out in your favour. Rejecting the ideas of a senior at work is not your best course of action. Choosing the best from several health options will benefit. This is a favourable day for doing something together with the family. On the academic front, you are likely to become one of the achievers.

Love Focus: You are likely to impress lover by your soft demeanour.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A new vehicle is likely to boost status. You will be able to manage a transfer to your chosen location. A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Flared tempers may turn the domestic environment ugly. A competitive environment will find you in your element on the academic front. Your outgoing nature is likely to make you the life of the party.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some of you will be able to save enough to buy what you had always wanted. An old associate may waste your time. All aches and pains, you have been suffering from, simply disappear. Someone close may help you out of an unfavourable situation. Family will be supportive and do much to keep you entertained. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: The one you secretly admire may give you the opportunity you seek!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A timely advice may help strengthen your financial position. Things start looking brighter on professional front. Your experiment with a home remedy will prove successful. An addition to the family may bring oodles of happiness on the home front. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Clarity of mind and retentive power will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is a good day to ask for a raise or a desired posting. You are likely to find yourself fitter than usual. Urge to overspend needs to be curbed, as a cash crunch is expected. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. Those planning a vacation are in for a lot of fun. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Special efforts may be required to boost up income. Your eye for detail will become your prized possession at work. Health remains satisfactory as you remain regular in your workouts. Good performance on the academic front may open a number of new avenues for you. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. Your no-nonsense attitude on the academic front will benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings will be readily reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will manage to take some positive steps to enhance your wealth. Your efforts at work will be recognised and add to your reputation. Neglecting health due to busy schedule is possible for some. Homemakers may plan something exciting for the whole family today. A friend or a relative may invite you on a vacation. Those awaiting results are assured of passing with flying colours.

Love Focus: A lot of convincing will be required to make lover consent to your wishes.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A get-rich-quick scheme, though risky, may give good returns. Your lack of focus and persistence at work may be noted by seniors. A changed routine will be good for overall health. Maintaining a good grip on domestic matters may assume importance today. Those trying to travel overseas can face visa related difficulties. Your reputation is set to grow on the academic front.

Love Focus: Expect wholehearted support from lover today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Good earning will make you splurge and enjoy life in general. Those in the creative field will be in a position to dictate their price. An old ailment troubling some is likely to disappear. Those away from home may apply for leave to be together with family. Chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation.

Love Focus: An exciting time is foreseen driving around the countryside with someone you like.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

