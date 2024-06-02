Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 2, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those ailing for long can expect a miraculous recovery. Money-earning opportunities are likely to come to you. You will do much to bring peace and harmony at home. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey. An outdoor party can get you happily involved. You can embark upon winning the hearts and minds of people who matter.

Love Focus: Love life is set to become promising as you find your mate.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those doing their bit to shed weight will succeed beyond their expectations! Wealth comes to you through a profitable venture or inheritance. The family will be supportive but do reciprocate in return. If you are planning on embarking on a short vacation, now’s the time when you enjoy the most. A past contentious issue will be amicably resolved with no hard feelings.

Love Focus: Love can tug at your heartstrings to make you set out on a romantic adventure.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Health remains satisfactory and mind, cool. You will have the money to invest in something big. Businesspersons and retail store owners will manage to attract more clientele. Family life will be most satisfying and without outside interference. You are likely to embark on an exciting trip that will let you explore someplace new. Some of you can become the target of a neighbourhood gossipmonger.

Love Focus: Lover may insist on exclusive time together, so go ahead and have fun.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

The arrival of a guest can disturb your set daily routine. You will need to drive all the negativity from your mind to enjoy the day. You may benefit from the advice of a family member. Depleting customers can hit the business hard for some retailers. A bonanza awaits some on the financial front. Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: A candlelight dinner or gift is in the offing as lover is all out to woo you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Street food may not agree with your system and may make you unwell. This is not a good time to lend money, so avoid it. Happiness in the domestic sphere will only come with a changed mind set. Journey without friends or near and dear ones can prove dreary. Whatever you desire may not get fulfilled on the social front. Taking recourse to spirituality for mental solace is advised for some.

Love Focus: Some of you will find solace in the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Helping out someone in trouble is likely to be much appreciated. Excellent networking skills are likely to take you places. Travelling in a new vehicle is on the cards for some. You are likely to remain much happy and contented on the family front. This is a good time for retailers to enhance their earning as the market seems favourable. You derive immense satisfaction in doing your bit in coming back in shape.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to be struck by the cupid’s arrow.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dancing and doing fun things will keep some in perfect health. Take your call before incurring an expenditure someone is insisting on. Just being a sidekick of a go-getter at work or home will keep you contented. You are in the midst of something special that is happening on the home front. Travel provides an opportunity to let your hair down. If social recognition is your aim, the day promises you this and more!

Love Focus: You will manage to plan an exclusive evening out with lover today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Being meticulous in your exercise regimen will keep you fit in body and mind. Don’t let a minor cash crunch spoil your plans. Some of you may spend the day in doing something constructive on the home front. Those feeling ignored and lonely may find something to cheer about. Make forgive and forget your motto to gain spiritual peace and tranquility.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy your love life and even spring a surprise on lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is a good time to join a health spa to rejuvenate your health. Monetary situation remains stable and additional earning is foreseen. Those planning to settle out of town will get full support of family. Some of you are likely to enjoy travelling with near and dear ones. You will be able to cover up a task not done in a timely manner. Your negotiating skills are likely to come to the fore.

Love Focus: Taking the initiative on the romantic front assures total bliss.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will eat well and exercise well too, to make your life wholesome. Your habit of cutting corners at work may keep you financially stable. A piece of good news is likely to cheer the domestic front. Those travelling on a business trip will find things working out favourably. Things are yet to take a favourable turn, so sit tight! You may need to deal with someone with a firm hand.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share your romantic mood today, so expect romance to rock!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A therapy will work wonders in keeping you healthy. Previous investments will start giving good returns now. Becoming a confidante of someone important cannot be ruled out for some. Planning something for the family will prove most exciting. An exciting trip with friends cannot be ruled out for some. An invitation to a social gathering is likely to be forthcoming.

Love Focus: Recent developments on the romantic front may delight you no end.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your resolve to keep yourself fit begins to show results. Commitment to someone will have to be honoured. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. There is a distinct possibility of travelling overseas. Organizing something big may be on your mind. You will enjoy immense satisfaction by being able to do what you have always wanted. This is the time for spiritual awakening for the religious-minded.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Beige