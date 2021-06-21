Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 21

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

An official journey may be thrust upon you. A property issue that was settled can be challenged once again. Academic excellence may bring the spotlight on you and line you up for something prestigious. Efforts on the health front promise to keep you fit and energetic. You will need to be judicious in your spending. Good networking may bring a prized posting within reach of those in uniform. Disagreements and arguments will mark the family front today, if you are not careful.

Love Focus: Sharing romantic feelings with him or her cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A family celebration will prove most enjoyable. Travel proves profitable. A property is likely to come into your name. Success is foreseen for those trying to come back in shape. You may be required to extend a helping hand to someone. Those in business will find things brightening up on the financial front. Chances of getting picked up by a leading company in campus recruitment cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to win you over by his or her simplicity on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Don't involve yourself in a family issue, if you can help it. If you are travelling on a vacation, expect the journey to be interesting. Someone’s advice is likely to be of immense help for those preparing for something important on the academic front. You are likely to enjoy excellent health by eating right and remaining active. Hiked fee or rate may compel you to take some hard decisions on the financial front. Timely submission of a project is likely to make you a strong contender for a prestigious assignment.

Love Focus: Love life looks up, so expect to have a good time together.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A family youngster is likely to put in best efforts in achieving something, so don’t discourage. Someone's companionship on a journey will prove most enjoyable. Something that you have accomplished on the academic front will come in for praise. Some of you may find other avenues for earning. You will get the time to deal with all the pending issues at work. Your fitness may leave much to be desired.

Love Focus: Circumstances may make it difficult for you to spend a quiet evening with lover.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Someone's support on the family front will prove most reassuring. A journey can prove tiring. A property deal may be clinched by some at a bargain price. Meeting friends is on the cards today and promise much joy. Your health turns for the better. Financial stability can only come, if you start cutting corners. Communication skills are likely to be your strength in impressing someone important on the professional front.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Some adjustments between young couples may be necessitated by a changed scenario on the home front. A leisure trip may not give you the expected thrills. Developing a piece of land is on the cards for some. Someone you are constantly in touch with is likely to give you some good news. Those ailing can expect a rapid recovery. A financial boost will help raise quality of life. Winning a lucrative deal on the business front is indicated and will help in furthering your interests.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations may be put paid due to lover's non availability.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

A family youngster is all set to make you proud. A chance to travel on an official tour will materialise for some. Important property matters can be taken up today. Your sincerity and inquisitiveness will help you learn the ropes faster than you had anticipated. A physical activity will keep you fit. Earning will remain steady and make your financial front strong. Some problems regarding duty timings at work will need to be resolved in an amicable manner.

Love Focus: Those in love will get a chance to spend quality time together.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You can be instrumental in the success of a family youngster. You may decide to vacation at a place you have never seen before. A property dispute which was giving some sleepless nights is likely to be resolved amicably. Health will remain excellent as you take all precautionary measures to counter the cold. Financial strength will help you turn your ideas into action. Success on the professional front is foretold.

Love Focus: A gift is all it will take to make your partner’s day, so don’t feel reluctant to spring this pleasant surprise!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You may be called upon to complete something left incomplete on the home front. A packaged tour may take you someplace exotic. Postpone any property deal for some other date. Someone you are constantly in touch with is likely to give you some good news. Avoid wayside food at all cost. An outstanding payment may get delayed. Long pending work assumes priority now and a co-worker will prove a great help in wrapping it up.

Love Focus: Your suggestion of an exclusive evening out is likely to be lapped up by lover!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Partner will be most supportive in bringing about the required changes on the home front. You can feel hurt at not being invited for a drive by someone close. You may start thinking in terms of property. Compensating bad eating habits with regular workouts will be the correct way of burning off calories. Investing in a scheme that seems lucrative will be a step in the right direction, as it brings good profits Go over the tasks that need to be accomplished at work to avoid missing out any.

Love Focus: Striking a good understanding with a friend of the opposite gender will prove helpful in your romantic pursuit.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

An official trip promises to be most entertaining. A property you have invested in may near completion, so get ready for the possession. Your involvement in organising a function or an event will be much appreciated. A family elder may delight you by paying a surprise visit. Weakness and lethargy threaten to slow you down. Someone is going to look after your financial well-being by extending monetary help. You are likely to give a good account of yourself at work.

Love Focus: Spending time with sweetheart may not materialise, due to other commitments.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Leave applied for is likely to be sanctioned for those desperate for it. Family routine is likely to be disturbed with the arrival of an unwanted guest. Travelling to an out-of-town destination is indicated. This is the time for grabbing every opportunity that comes your way. Hobbies and enjoyable pastimes will make the day interesting. Health may become your priority at this juncture. Cutting corners will be in your interest on the financial front.

Love Focus: A compatible match may be found for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

