Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 22, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Financial front will grow stronger as your income steadily rises. You may buy something for the office or home that was much required. A training partner will make gymming fun and enjoyable. You can be sent on a professional mission without adequate briefing, but you will manage anyhow. Accompanying someone on a trip is on the cards and will be fun. Your well wishers are likely to go out of their way to raise your image on the social front.

Love Focus: Some of you may start pursuing a new love interest.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

A raise or an increment can be expected by some. A health supplement is likely to give the promised results. Consistently good performance may get you in line for promotion, but it will entail a lot of hard work. Newlyweds may take some more time to settle down independently. You can enjoy a drive through the city today. Be careful of getting duped in a property deal. Your help and support in a social event is expected, so don't disappoint.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Some perks that you enjoyed are likely to be curtailed. You can get serious about achieving fitness. It may become difficult to take any decision at work in the absence of directions from above. You can get a bit concerned for a family member settled out of town. Driving proves to be great fun today. Opportunity you had been waiting for may arrive, but not so soon.

Love Focus: It seems romance is just round the corner!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You will find yourself much fitter and energetic than before. The day promises to be profitable for businesspersons. Some of you may collect an advance for a big project. You do well on the academic front through sheer hard work. Someone in the family is likely to make you proud. A pilgrimage may be planned by some. Mortgaging a house or property cannot be ruled out for some. Your communication skills to be effective may require some honing.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on those looking for love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

There is a strong likelihood to rearrange the household setting on the home front. You may invite a workplace superior to your home for dinner or high tea. A change of medication will save those unwell from side effects. You may have to cut corners to fit everything in the budget. Much fun is in store for you on a trip you had been postponing for long. Property owners may think on the lines of disposing of their property. Some of you may become religious-minded and focus on your spiritual self.

Love Focus: Making plans for a romantic evening out with lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

An advice, if taken early, will find you financially much more secure than before. Adopting an exercise regimen will help in maintaining a good figure and physique. Those desiring a new job will have to make do with the present one. Some changes to the house are likely to be initiated. You may go on a vacation. Wealth gained through inheritance may be contested by someone close. If you need to get something done, you will have to organise it properly.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may decide to tie the knot.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

For some, a balanced diet will be the key to coming back in shape. Enhanced earnings and handsome returns from investments will keep your financial boat cruising along smoothly. You may become instrumental in getting something big organised on the home front. A changed set-up on the professional front is possible. Those undertaking a long journey will make it in good time. Good returns from property are foreseen. Something that you desire on the social front will be yours.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Your experience is likely to count in sorting out a man-management situation at work. A kitty party or a get-together is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable. Health remains good through own efforts. A healthy bank balance is likely to boost up your confidence. Travel is on the cards and can be for business or leisure. A promotion or raise is on the cards for some. Acquiring property in a prestigious locality is foretold for some.

Love Focus: Intimate moments with the one you love will help strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

You are likely to prove your mettle on the professional front. Wanderlust can make some undertake an adventurous journey. Property may come your way by way of inheritance or gift. A family youngster is likely to do you proud by his or her performance. Tightening the procedures at work may be the need of the hour. Regularity in daily workouts will prove a blessing on the health front.

Love Focus: A causal acquaintance with someone may turn into romance, so get set to enter an exciting phase of life!

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Beige

You are likely to resume a workout regimen that you have not been able to continue. If you are planning a long drive expect to enjoy your heart out! Decisions taken about a property will prove right. You will be able to deliver the work promised to a client. Students are likely to fare well in a class test. There is a need to exercise caution on the financial front, especially while investing. Someone is likely to take pains to bring you into the limelight at work or on the social front.

Love Focus: Someone who secretly loves you may convey the same most subtly.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

A promotion or a prestigious appointment is in store for those in a government job. Your penny-pinching ways will help you in amassing substantial wealth. Health-wise, you may feel on the top of the world today. Travelling remains hassle-free. Your confidence is likely to win the day for you. Scoring over professional rivals will not be difficult. Success is foretold on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone who takes an unusual interest in you may attract you romantically.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: White

Health remains excellent and promises to keep you energetic. Family's support and concern for something you are involved in will be most encouraging. You may find travelling rejuvenating. You are likely to seize an excellent opportunity to strike a partnership that will benefit you professionally. A lucrative deal may be within your grasp. The academic front will appear quite promising for those pursuing higher studies.

Love Focus: Innocence and frankness of the one you love may bowl you over.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Golden