Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 25, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Timely submission of an assignment or completion of a task may come as a big relief. On the social front, you are likely to enjoy the company of your loved ones. It will be a good idea to be with health-conscious people in order to come back in shape. You are likely to benefit from a scheme that you have invested in. Travel stars look bright, so pack your bags and enjoy you heart out! A decision taken on the property front will be favourable and help save money.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Love Focus: Meeting lover after a long time will leave you completely satisfied.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Family will be supportive in whatever you plan to do. Getting the best out of someone may pose a challenge, but this challenge you may have to take up. Those aiming for added qualification will manage to get enrolled in a premier institute. Praise is in store for you for something that you have contributed on the social front. An outing with family is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable. A promotion is on the cards for some. Money invested previously is likely to give excellent returns.

Love Focus: Someone you were in love with may enter your life once again.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you may strive to find the best investment schemes to park your money. You play your cards well today in the public arena and manage to swing the opinion in your favour. Those in property business may find the day profitable. Eat healthy to remain fit. You will derive immense satisfaction on the work front. Match making process may be underway for the eligible in the family. You may travel on an official tour with senior or colleague.

Love Focus: Those longing for love are certain to find it soon.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

If you are in line for promotion, you can expect a favourable development. You will need to put your full focus on your health. A piece of good news is likely to brighten your day today. Something that had been neglected for long may need to be sorted out now, without any delay. An out of town journey may not be as relaxing as you had envisaged. Good financial acumen will help you in adding to your wealth. Someone may be out to do you a good turn on the social front.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is foreseen and will help you in letting your hair down.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will need to take a good grip of a situation at work before you proceed further. Domestic environment remains peaceful and family most accommodating. Starting an exercise routine will be a step in the right direction. Some of you may plan a short vacation overseas. You will overcome the odds and get what you want on the academic front. Disturb your bank balance only if you are compelled to, as replenishing it may pose difficulties.

Love Focus: You may find things developing positively with the one you secretly admire on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

An upcoming celebration on the social front promises to keep you happily engaged. You will need to choose better options on the financial front, if you want to multiply your money. Don’t get discouraged by people who seem to outdo you on the academic front; instead step up your own efforts. You will manage to bring peace and stability at home by tact and diplomacy. Good foresight on your part will help in pre-empting a man-management issue at work. You may take the initiative of visiting an out of town relation.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you will muster the courage to approach the one you love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Participating in a social function is possible for some. At work, your timely intervention may save a situation from going out of hand. Following the advice of someone close is likely to take you a step nearer to your dream home. Pending paperwork regarding property may get completed soon. A short journey is indicated. Moonlighting may give you a financial boost, but finding time for it may prove difficult.

Love Focus: Fun time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

There is much to gain by visiting someone influential. If you are getting in two minds regarding an investment, it is best to take the advice of experts. Preparation for a party may take up most of your day today. An opportunity to travel overseas may come your way. You may get tempted to buy something expensive in your shopping spree and upset the budget. Differences with someone at work may need to be resolved at priority, since there is no fun in continuing like this.

Love Focus: Love life will be rekindled with partner’s cooperation.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Much love and understanding is indicated with spouse. Those seeking employment may need to enhance their market value to succeed. A rethink on investment may be necessary at this juncture. Avoid people who only know how to make things difficult for you. On the academic front, it will be important to understand the subject, rather than learn by rote. A short vacation may find you well rested and rejuvenated. A better place of residence is likely to be found.

Love Focus: Someone you like may give positive indications, ushering in romance!

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Financial front grows stronger as you come across big money. Self-motivation will drive you to fitness. Your desire to excel on the professional front is likely to take you to greater heights. A family gathering is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable. An out of town or overseas journey will be fun and prove most productive. A chance to do up the interiors and renovate the house materialises today. You are likely to find the day quite lucky today.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours stand a good chance of succeeding, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Some of you may attempt achieving total fitness. Spending time with those you have a special equation with is likely today. Networking will help you go places on the professional front. You may take the family for an outing or a movie today. Undertaking a journey to meet someone close is on the cards. Property matters will be resolved amicably. Fame and popularity is yours for the asking on the social front.

Love Focus: Spending quality time in lover's company is foreseen today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Some good investment opportunities may come your way. You will find a changed routine beneficial for health. Your performance on the professional front will be praiseworthy. Family front brightens with the arrival of someone close. An invitation will allow you to explore a new location. Chances look bright for those looking for property at bargain rates. Socially, you may find yourself completely accepted by your new circle of friends.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will feel loved and wanted, as lover turns sensitive towards your feelings.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Maroon