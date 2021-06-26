Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 26

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Family support will be forthcoming in a new venture that you are planning. Those on a vacation are likely to enjoy the new place to the hilt. Some of you can start preparing for the summer by buying summer products. Your academic aspirations are likely to be met soon. You may be in splurging mode as monetary condition improves. Some of you will be able to beat a deadline without much effort. Bad health can spoil the day for some.

Love Focus: You are likely to keep romance on the backburner today.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini





Taurus (April 21-May 20)





A vacation is very much on the cards for some. You can become envious with someone you dislike regarding a new possession. Tough competition on the academic front will be easily overcome. Changes in the work schedule will favour you. Financial gains are foreseen in whatever you undertake today. Improvement is indicated in the condition of those feeling down in the dumps. Differences with a family member are set to be troublesome, so take a conciliatory approach.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along satisfactorily and you will get a chance to enjoy togetherness with partner.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries





Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your plans will prove successful and add to your reputation on the professional front. Your aches and pains disappear as you adopt a new exercise regimen. A family event may need to be given a miss, due to circumstances beyond your control. Travelling is likely to bring better opportunities. A new acquisition is likely to enhance your prestige. Academic front becomes promising for some.

Investment opportunities will give expected returns and make you financially strong.

Love Focus: Love and support can be expected from partner.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus





Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A family youngster is likely to add to your prestige. Travelling is likely to bring good business. Don’t undertake anything connected with property today as stars appear unfavourable. Those academically inclined are likely to distinguish themselves in a quiz or contest. Financially you need to be careful in your investments. You can expect luck to shine on you at work. Health that was causing concern sometime back will improve and make you bounce back to your old self again.

Love Focus: Your indifference is likely to offend lover.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio









Leo (July 23-August 23)

Wedding for the eligible is indicated and will be a gala affair. A long journey promises a great time for some. Property and wealth can come by way of inheritance for some. Your ability to hit it out with someone influential is likely to make easy for you on the career front. Clinching a lucrative deal is likely to bring in big profits. A transfer order may prove a mixed bag, making you elated and sad at the same time! Following a diet fad will help you remain in shape.

Love Focus: Those newly in love will spend time together to get to know each other better.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn









Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Domestic environment appears to be supportive as a better understanding prevails amongst the family members. A property dispute may needs to be immediately addressed and acted upon. Old dues will be settled as you manage your finances well. You are likely to find things turning favourable on both personal and professional fronts. Those afflicted with a lifestyle disease will need to keep a strict watch over it.





Love Focus: Lover may go out of his or her way to fulfil your wishes.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer









Libra (September 24-October 23)

An outing with family promises much fun. There is a fair chance of a flat or plot getting allotted to you. Achieving your long cherished aim on the academic front may become a reality. A recent development on the social front can get your mind at ease. Wise investments will find your financial health improving. Things don’t work in your favour in personal as well as professional spheres. Health remains excellent through dietary control.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of getting hitched to someone suitable.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo





Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Marriage is likely to be fixed of someone eligible in the family, so expect celebrations to take place at home! A long journey may find you tired and fatigued. A new purchase will help you keep up with the rivals. Luck eludes you on the academic front in making the right choices. You may find some lucrative investment schemes and reap rich dividends. Professionally, you will manage to establish yourself firmly. Self-discipline will find you in the prime of health.

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front as someone catches your fancy.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus





Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A scheming relative may have you in his or her sights, so be careful. An invitation to travel someplace exotic promises much excitement to some youngsters. This is a good time to invest in property. The day proves lucky for those seeking admission in educational institutes. A pending payment is likely to be received. You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the professional front. Eating right will keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Keeping an open mind as far as love is concerned will help you in reaping rich benefits!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo





Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

There is much awaiting you at the end of a long journey; all you need to do is to undertake the trip. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangles. Excellent opportunities await some on the academic front. Financial position is set to improve as profits start pouring in. You may not be given full guidance in a project that is to be delivered soon. Eating right will keep you slim and trim. Your marital life remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: An outing with lover may not materialise, but you will be able to spend time together.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Doing something together with the family is indicated and promises to be fun. Those on a vacation will find an exotic place to stay and enjoy your heart out. Buying a new vehicle to keep up with the Joneses is likely for some. Beating the competition to get what you desire on the academic front is foretold.

Financial front grows strong as good returns from past investments are received. You will manage to thwart the attempts of a workplace rival trying to get an upper hand. Failing health can force you to choose a healthy lifestyle.

Love Focus: A difference of opinion can pit you against spouse.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo









Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will get the opportunity to go on a journey that you could not undertake before. Legal issues regarding a property are likely to be decided in your favor.

You will adopt healthy alternatives to maintain perfect health. You may end up paying more for something that could have been had for less. Professionally, this appears to be an excellent day. Doing up the home may be on the minds of some homemakers today.

Love Focus: Just the thought of someone will set your heart aflutter!

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 8, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio



