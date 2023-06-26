All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 26, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Wasteful expenditure will need to be curbed. Health will remain good by eating right. Workplace rivals will not be able to do much against you as you move from strength to strength. A family event can keep you totally engrossed today. Stars for travel look bright and your programme for a journey will go as per plans. A property may be acquired by some.

Love Focus: You can plan out a fun evening with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will feel much energetic and active today. You are likely to make your mark by tackling some complex problems at work. There can be some tensions on the family front, but you will be able to sort them out. Only if you are financially sound should you take up a new venture. Some of you may take a break from the routine to enjoy a vacation.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on some and usher in romance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may need to increase your earning to repay a loan without default. Health remains good through your own efforts. Things that were going out of hand at work are likely to be brought under control. You may feel reluctant to share something with the family which you feel is personal. Stars look bright for an overseas journey. Stars look bright for an overseas journey.

Love Focus: Lover may be in a romantic mood, so don’t let the opportunity go waste!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. Adequate rest will become essential for those wedded to workouts. A change on the professional front is likely to work in your favour. Keeping parents or family elders informed about your whereabouts will be important today. You may opt out of a planned out of town trip. Those wanting to buy a specific piece of real estate will find their wish being fulfilled.

Love Focus: You will derive much satisfaction from the way things are moving on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

All issues pertaining to money will need to be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. You will resolve to impose strict self-discipline in food matters, just to remain fit and healthy. An assignment completed competently may get you into the notice of someone important. A family member may become too demanding require disciplining, but do so with a soft hand. Alertness on the road is most essential today.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to give you good advice, go by it rather than resisting it.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Keeping diet under control will be half the battle won on the health front. A friend or relation is likely to help you out financially. You will get the chance to implement your plan at work. Peace and serenity prevailing on the home front today will help you unwind. A journey undertaken by you for something specific will be successful. Property owned by you is likely to give good returns.

Love Focus: Those finding a dip in their marital love life are likely to rekindle it.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Professional problems are likely to be resolved efficiently. Condition of those not feeling well for some time is likely to improve. You will succeed in stabilizing your financial front. Shopping for something specific may take you to some other city. A property issue will be resolved amicably through mutual efforts. Your best efforts on the academic front are likely to pay rich dividends.

Love Focus: You are likely to win the heart of the one you desire on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some of you are on the verge of becoming financially independent. Adhering to an active life and controlled diet will be enough to find you hale and hearty. Expect things to move as planned on the professional or academic front. Missing a family function is on the cards, as your time remains at a premium. A journey appears to be far from satisfactory. Buying a luxury item is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Lover will be most receptive to your ideas today, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Goldena

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Positive steps to conserve money may get encouraging results. Health remains good as you get encouraged to resume physical activities. Selecting the right team members will be the key to your success. There will be much happening on the home front to exciting you. Plans for overseas travel may be in their final stages, so pack your bags and fly off! Your efforts on the academic front will succeed.

Love Focus: Love life will be satisfactory, but may require attention.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A change of job is set to have a positive effect on your finances. An ailment that had been troubling you for long is likely to disappear. New skills acquired by you will work wonders on the professional front. Peaceful domestic atmosphere will enable you to let your hair down. There is a chance of visiting an interesting place. A good property deal is likely to be struck by some.

Love Focus: A steady relationship with the one you love is likely on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to enhance your earning and begin saving for something special. You may go out on a fitness spree by choosing healthy substitutes in your diet. This is a good day to take care of all pending issues at work. Your feelings will be respected by others on the home front. There is a good chance of travelling abroad to meet a family member.

Love Focus: You are likely to do something special to rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to acquire something expensive soon. An exercise regimen, followed meticulously, is likely to lead to perfect health. A new branch or office will start giving good returns. You will be able to find someone on the family front unburden your woes. A chance to accompany someone overseas or out of town may come to you. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. A competition or exam may find you come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: Sharing your feelings with the one you love will give you immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

