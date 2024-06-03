Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 3, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Health remains satisfactory and mind cool. Take good care of money as loss is foreseen. Those not doing well in the profession will find their focus and improve. The helpful nature of a relative is likely to ease your job. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! A new beginning is likely to be made with a person you dislike.

Love Focus: Promises made by lovers will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Health needs care in this changing season. Things start looking much better than before on the financial front. Those in show business will get a chance to promote themselves. The family will be supportive and encourage you in whatever you want to achieve. The chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some. Your good performance on the academic front may become the talk of the town.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

It is time you do something about your physical fitness. You will manage to plan your finances well and avoid tight situations. Some of you will manage to establish yourself on the professional front. Peaceful domestic life may tempt you to spend more time at home. An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. Students can expect to excel in academics or sports.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please the lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Good physical condition will help you in preventing common ailments. Moneywise, you will have enough to splurge. Some of you are set to enjoy the fruits of your labor. A family youngster may become a pillar of strength for you. An adventure activity promises to give you the high you seek! You will be able to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front. You will be able to resolve a misunderstanding.

Love Focus: You are likely to get lucky with both money and love today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

Your experiment with a home remedy will prove successful. Good investments are likely to come your way. Family life will cruise along nicely as you find peace and tranquility at home. Much fun awaits some in a journey. A competitive environment will find you in your element on the academic front. Meeting people you have not met in years will make the day quite fulfilling.

Love Focus: Those hopelessly in love may find meeting a lover on the sly a difficult proposition.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

Changing weather can take its toll, so take preventive measures. Someone will go out of the way to help those in need of monetary help. An out-of-town business deal is likely to prove profitable. Someone’s arrival at home may cause much excitement. A pilgrimage is in the offing for some. Decisions on an issue concerning property will be favourable. Students are likely to shine on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance rocks today as the one you like takes special pains to be with you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Healthy dietary habits will keep you alert and energetic. An opportunity to earn an extra buck can come to you. Those working in call centers or the hospitality sector can have their hands full. Organizing a family get-together cannot be ruled out. Taking a package tour to an exotic destination is foreseen for some and will prove great fun. Your efforts on the academic front show all signs of succeeding.

Love Focus: The romantic front seems eventful as you do fun things together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Minor health ailments will be easily countered. Money will not be a problem as you start earning well. A good turn done to someone at work is likely to be repaid soon. A pleasant surprise awaits some on the domestic front. An out-of-town trip cannot be ruled out for some. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. Your hard work on the academic front will get recognised soon.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Love Focus : News on the romantic front promises to be encouraging.

Some of you are about to discover the fun element of exercising. Good savings will allow you to think of purchasing a major item. A business partner or associate will prove a godsend for some. You can waste a lot of productive time in organising things on the domestic front. An official trip is likely to open many lucrative opportunities for you. Those trying to sell property may find a lucrative offer that they just can’t miss.

Love Focus: You may find a partner in romantic mood today, so go with the flow!

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

You are likely to adopt ways to bring yourself in shape. You will have the money to be a bit self-indulgent. Distractions can keep you from fully concentrating on the job at hand. Demands of a family member can get you worked up, but they will be realistic. Travel bug can bite some simply to quench their wanderlust. You are likely to fare excellently well in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: An ex-flame is likely to bring excitement back into your life!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Health will remain excellent as you take all precautionary measures. A retail outlet promises to keep the cash register ringing. Completing a challenging task successfully will add to your professional reputation. Domestic front will remain tranquil and peaceful, and allow you to rest and recoup. A chance to travel on an official tour will materialise for some.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is foreseen in the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

All aches and pains, you have been suffering from, simply disappear. Those wanting a loan will be able to complete the paperwork. You are likely to be made in charge of an important event or project. Your help to someone on the family front is likely to be fully reciprocated. Possibility of travelling to a distant place looks real. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta