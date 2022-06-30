Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 30, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Some of you may go in for some lucrative financial schemes with returns in mind. You may lack focus and lag behind in an important assignment. You will manage to dovetail your routine with a workout regimen and benefit. A joyous occasion of a new arrival is likely to brighten the home front. Total enjoyment is in store for those planning a family outing.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favor those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your judgement in enhancing finances will be flawless, so expect a windfall! Some outside pressure may be experienced by those in the media. Home remedy will come in handy for those with health problems. You will manage to find time today to spend with family. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time.

Love Focus: An opportunity is likely to come on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may find yourself more fit and energetic, than before. Wealth comes to you in the form of a gift or legacy. Rivals at work may conspire not to support your ideas, so don’t lose your cool. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property. Spouse may want to share his or her feelings and will need your company. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail travelling afar.

Love Focus: Lover will be more than accommodating and sensitive to your needs.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will manage to emerge unscathed from a financial problem. A business trip holding much promise may turn out to be a damp squib. Pursuing an outdoor sport promise to keep you in a fine fettle. Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. A drive through the countryside will prove a stress buster.

Love Focus: Going with lover for an outing is indicated for some.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Money may come to you from a most unexpected source. An opportunity on the business front will prove profitable. Condition of someone ailing is set to improve. An exciting person is likely to brighten the home front. Chance of going on a vacation with family is indicated and will be lots of fun. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Your ideas may not find favors with lover and may get a big no for an answer!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Health of those ailing for long is set to improve. You may get influenced by someone into spending money irresponsibly. Prospects for those looking for a suitable job are likely to brighten. Your upbeat mood will keep the domestic front in a happy state. Your brilliant academic performance is likely to get you noticed.

Love Focus: Your attempts at wooing lover will not go in vain.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It will be in your interest to speed up a financial transaction. Upgrading your professional skills will be in your interest. Meditation comes in handy in calming the mind. You are likely to participate in a family function. Help extended to someone will help him or her get ahead on the academic front. You will be able to resolve a misunderstanding.

Love Focus: You will be able to provide full focus on the romantic front and make it rock!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financial worries will become a thing of the past, as you start earning well. You are likely to find things moving favourably on the professional front. A medical condition suffered by some will show signs of improving. Additional skills will add to the expertise of homemakers. You may find it difficult to avoid an official tour. Good learning opportunities are foreseen for those undergoing training.

Love Focus: This is the time to strengthen the bonds of relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Listening to someone’s advice on the professional front will be in your interest. Those out of shape may suffer by their reluctance to shake a leg. A family youngster is about to give some good news. Those travelling overseas are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close. You succeed in making a place for yourself in the heart of the one you desire. You are set to become socially popular.

Love Focus: It is not really necessary to open your heart to someone.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to remain on a sound footing, as far as finances are concerned. Your professionalism is likely to be praised at work. Meditation and yoga may prove a good remedy for mental stress. You may not be in the mood to attend something that spouse desires. An excursion or an outing with friends and family cannot be ruled out. Some students may heave a sigh of relief and feel upbeat about their performance.

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

An outstanding payment you have been waiting for long may finally be received. A change of job may not work out well for you, so reconsider it. Health is likely to remain perfect, as you maintain a strict routine. Good foresight will be required on your part to make the domestic front peaceful. Travelling overseas in an official capacity is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

An urge to splurge may take you to your favorite shopping locales with friends in tow. For success, you will need to pursue your professional goals with all the energy and focus. Desire for good health will motivate you to shake a leg and benefit from it. Your efforts will bring peace and harmony on the domestic front. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one, as you find love!

Love Focus: Complaints are the only thing you will get while on an outing with lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

