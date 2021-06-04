Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 4

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A celebratory atmosphere may prevail at home. Much fun awaits those who are embarking on a vacation. Extensive survey will help you choose the best on the property front. Maintaining good health by adhering to an active lifestyle will not be a problem for you. No problems are foreseen on the financial front. You will succeed in sidestepping a task that has been thrust upon you at work.

Love Focus: Today, you may not be able to give quality time to lover.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius





Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You will succeed in nipping in the bud a blame game played on the home front. Good day for disposing of property. Seeing the positive side of all things will help in keeping frustrations away. You may adopt an exercise routine that suits your lifestyle. You may get into the saving mode with the aim of buying something big. Those facing a competitive situation will be able to fare well.

Love Focus: Love life will be satisfactory, especially for the newlyweds.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5. 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo





Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Lots of fun is in store for those setting out on a vacation. Taking possession of a new house may become a reality for some. Being a go-getter is likely to make you much sought after on the social front. Health remains good, as you remain active. A profitable deal is likely to pull in a good amount. You are likely to consolidate your position on the professional front. Marriage of the eligible is possible.

Love Focus: A happy time is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Aquarius

Be careful of: Scorpio





Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

An overseas journey awaits some and promises much fun. A suitable accommodation may be found by those looking for one. Your status on the social front is set to rise in the light of some recent developments.

You are likely to feel more energetic and fitter than before. Efforts may be required to get back money loaned to someone. Acquiring an added skill at work is likely to boost your career. You may be in the process of planning something big on the home front.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations may be dashed, as the one you love may give you a cold shoulder.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo





Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your desire for peace and quiet at home may be interrupted by the arrival of guests, but you will enjoy their company, all the same. A journey is likely to materialize soon. Don’t disclose information regarding property to anyone. Your well-wishers will keep your flag flying high on the social front.

Keeping good health will become your aim and you will put in the efforts to achieve it. Those in the services will soon find something to rejoice on both the career and financial fronts. Not delivering what is expected of you on the professional front may go against you.

Love Focus: Passion returns in your relationship, so expect a romantically fulfilling time today!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio





Virgo (August 24-September 23)

On the domestic front, you may become too self-centred and ignore others. Taking the lead in organizing a trip will be much appreciated by others. Property owned by you is likely to add to your prestige on the social front.

You will be able to keep up your fitness level by making conscious efforts. Prospects on the financial front brighten and make chances brighter to accumulate wealth. You may resolve to get most of the pending issues out of the way on the work front today.

Love Focus: You will be able to enjoy a few tender moments today with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius





Libra (September 24-October 23)

Good news is that this period has already commenced! Family may become your priority and planning something together cannot be ruled out. Some of you may plan to visit a place of pilgrimage. Setting up a new house in on the cards for some. A gift or a treat is in store for some on the social front.

You do your health a great favor by remaining regular in your workouts. A new business strategy works wonders in attracting customers and may find you in a profitable situation.

Love Focus: Lover may refuse to be accommodating and may not do your bidding.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 1, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio





Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Sellers are likely to get a good price for their real estate. There is no point in initiating something on the social front, which you have no intention of completing. You will be able to keep up the pace of your exercise regimen to enjoy good health. Money will not be a problem. Working on weaknesses is the need of the hour for some. Expanding your friends’ circle is indicated. Enjoying a vacation is on the cards.

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature and communication skills will floor the love of your life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Cancer





Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

An invitation for a leisure trip that promises to be fun is in the pipeline. Investment in real estate is likely to get good returns, but not immediately. Networking promises to help you on the social front. Some of you may take up meditation and yoga to retain good health. Day turns out nice for those in the marketing and business development fields. Efforts will help you in getting firmly established on the professional front. Someone in the family may volunteer to share your workload.

Love Focus: Recent developments on the romantic front are likely to cheer you.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus









Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

On the family front, someone may expect you to undertake a responsibility, so don’t disappoint. Planning a short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Acquiring a built-up property is possible for some. Your attempts to become socially in will get you your fifteen minutes of fame! You can say goodbye to an ailment that had been pestering you for long and enjoy good health. External help may be required by some businesspersons for rethinking strategy for increasing profits. Things move in a positive way at work.

Love Focus: A break-up on the romantic front is possible.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries





Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Travelling with friends may not be as much fun as anticipated. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market. You will have to motivate people to participate in an event to revive your social circle. A worrisome phase on the health front is all but over, so enjoy this new lease of healthy life! An increment or a raise can be expected by some. You will find things moving in conformation with your plans at work. Relationship with spouse will remain on an even keel for those experiencing turbulence.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to enjoy the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo





Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Meeting people you have not met in a long time is possible. Getting a house constructed or letting it out is possible for some. Your social networking skills will be at their peak. You may resolve to follow a specific diet and benefit. Possibility of a windfall continues to grow stronger for some, especially those in trade. Getting involved and maintaining focus are certainly going to help you along the way.

Love Focus: Your efforts are likely to make your love life scintillating once again.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer















