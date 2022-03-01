Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 01, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

RIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and good health. Those in the creative field are set to make their mark. You will succeed in stemming wasteful expenditure by tightening your purse strings.An irritating habit of spouse or a family member can get on your nerves. Some of you are likely to convert an official tour into a fun trip! Good returns from property are indicated for some.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to find it.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health. You are likely to up your earning and strengthen your financial front. A bad phase may afflict your personal and professional life. A family event can keep you totally engrossed today. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a new property. Good preparation will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to put your romantic ideas into practice today!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Money will not be a problem anymore as you start to earn well. A meeting or seminar at work can keep you engaged. You will feel fit and strong enough to take on the world! Don’t spend your entire time outside home, devote some time to family too. Setting out for a vacation now will be favourable. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a new property.

Love Focus: You are likely to remain in a highly romantic state today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Salary and perks curtailed previously are likely to be restored. Not eating right threatens to saddle you with health problems. Accompanying a family member on a long journey is possible. This is the time to consolidate whatever you have gained on the career front. You may begin to work towards mending fences in a property dispute. Preferential treatment on the academic front is likely to be enjoyed by some pursuing studies.

Love Focus: Your immature ways can put paid to a romantic evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. Good rent can be expected from a property you own. Neglecting something important may get you into trouble with a senior at work. Some family issues may need urgent resolution, so don’t neglect them. Travelling in a new vehicle is on the cards for some. A good property deal is in the offing.

Love Focus: Spouse may not approve of your actions and may either flare up or sulk in silence.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

An exciting opportunity to represent your institution or organisation may come to some. Ignoring a minor ailment will be like inviting trouble on the health front. You will feel delighted in receiving a payment you had given up as lost. Family may not support your idea outright, but you will manage to get around them. Good news awaits some on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may plan something exciting on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those pursuing sports may find themselves in excellent form. Financially, you will get to save a lot as you make others foot the bill for you! Businesspersons are assured of winning a lucrative deal. Someone in the family expects you to be more sensitive to his or her needs. A journey to meet someone may be undertaken. Your hard work is set to pay rich dividends on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life rocks and promises to make the day interesting.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

No problems are foreseen on health and financial fronts. There is a chance of spending more than required just to impress others. An increase in earning is indicated for professionals. A family member may seek your help, so find time for him or her. Travelling will help take your mind off depressing thoughts. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a new property.

Love Focus: Romantic front promises a great time.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. You will succeed in maintaining stability on the financial front. Impressing those who matter on the work front is possible today. A family youngster may rebel and upset you. Travelling with friends will prove lots of fun. Getting the paperwork in order for acquiring property may prey on your time. Academic difficulties will get sorted out, as you seem determined to give your best.

Love Focus: Love life will remain most satisfying.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Stability on the financial front is assured. You will enjoy what you are presently doing on the professional front. You are likely to choose some good options on the health front. Much excitement is foreseen on the family front. Commuting to workplace becomes easy for some. Property issue gets resolved amicably. You will be able to overcome all competition on the academic front to forge confidently ahead.

Love Focus: Spending an enjoyable time with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may choose to resume your workouts just to come back in shape. Winning a small amount in a bet or a contest cannot be ruled out for some. Progress on the work front will remain satisfactory. Family will be supportive and look after your needs. Some of you may be on the verge of finalising a property. Daily commuting can bug some. Your image is likely to brighten on the social front.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover may become a reality.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to resolve to come back in shape and start an exercise regimen. An excellent investment opportunity may appear on the horizon. Some recognition is in store for you on the work front. Plans for a fun trip with family can be finalised. Journey without friends or near and dear ones can prove dreary. Some of you may be on the verge of finalising a property.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com