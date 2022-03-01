Virgo Daily Horoscope for March 01: Relax & regain your constructive energy

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, your personal life is likely to flourish, which may start to show its positive effects on your professional life as well. This may set an optimistic tone for you to follow through the day. You are likely to get away from the daily pressures to plan your next move, which may lead you straight towards the accomplishment of your goals. Good news towards the end of the day is likely. Your long pending wish may be fulfilled and your prayers may be answered. With a winning attitude, you may be able to finish the tasks that you undertook to excel on your front. You need to take a break to relax and regain your constructive energy to continue with your efforts. Travelling with children may prove to be a hectic affair. Students appearing for competitive exams may excel.

Virgo Finance Today

On the financial front, you may reap the benefits of investments made in property. However, you need to be vigilant as surplus cash may draw unwanted attention. You may recover losses from speculative activities.

Virgo Family Today

On the domestic front, a wave of happiness may surge as your loved ones are likely to celebrate your success. Your relationships may become stronger and a sense of belongingness and harmony is likely to prevail at home.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, you may have to be patient to achieve your targets. There may be delays, but you need not be disheartened, as your hard work and dedication may pay off in a very big way.

Virgo Health Today

On the health front, you may have to remain careful in your dietary intake. Excess of anything unnecessary may show a negative effect on your physical health. This, in turn, may affect your mental health as well.

Virgo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your relationship may undergo a period of stress and turmoil. You may be unable to enjoy quality time with your beloved due to frequent crashes. Make efforts to strengthen the bond.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Dark Slate Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

