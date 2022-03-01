Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for March 01: Get rid of your violent streak

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you may act wisely to face new challenges that come your way. Your meticulous planning is likely to help you move ahead without stopping at roadblocks. Your commitment level is matchless and you may convert your positive energy into optimism to achieve unachievable tasks. You may be able to bring closure to your pending tasks, for which you are likely to be highly appreciated on the social front. You may get ample opportunities to prove your worth. Do not let them slip from your hands. You need to get rid of your violent streak to rise above the ordinary and make a mark for yourself. Matters related to an ancestral property are likely to give rise to disputes amongst relatives. Careful handling may be needed. Without a properly worked-out itinerary, your journey may become arduous.

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the economic front, money loaned to someone may put a dent in your savings. You need to avoid falling into monetary traps to save your financial front. Property investment may bring small profits for some.

Sagittarius Family Today

Some unexpected situations at home are likely to give rise to arguments and conflicts with your loved ones. This may harm children. Avoid such situations calmly to bring back normalcy and harmony at home.

Sagittarius Career Today

On the professional front, your communication skills may benefit you and your colleagues in the form of a bonus. You may be charged up to take on new responsibilities, which may impress your bosses. Promotion is on the way.

Sagittarius Health Today

Focusing on your stressors may help you to avoid them in the future. The right kind of diet, physical activity and relaxation techniques may help you stay fit. Outdoor and sporting activities are likely to keep you refreshed.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your romantic partner may give you a sense of purpose and stability in life. You are likely to take your relationship to the next level and settle down in matrimony with your significant other with your parents’ consent.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Peach

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

