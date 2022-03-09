Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 09, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Taking up jogging or brisk walking is a step in the right direction. Past investments start giving good returns. At work, you are likely to offend a senior and end up becoming his target. Sharing love and togetherness with family is foretold. Proceeding on a pilgrimage or vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Right moves and hard work may keep you firmly on the path of success on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature and communication skills will floor the love of your life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your desire for better health can make you think on practical lines. You will manage to get out of the red on the financial front. A business trip will be a godsend to those contemplating partnership, as they are likely to meet the right people. You are likely to become a favourite of your parent or a family member by your endearing ways. A new and exhilarating experience awaits you on a trip that you are contemplating.

Love Focus: Saying it with flowers will strengthen bonds of love and reinforce feelings for each other.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those involved in outdoor activities are likely to get thoroughly refreshed. Becoming a bit frugal on the financial front will not be a bad idea and you will be able to do it too! Timely action at work will help diffuse a man management situation at work. Eating out with friends and family will be fun today. Initial reluctance to go on a journey is likely to turn into excitement.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for the lonely hearts.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Work on the professional front is likely to run smoothly through your efficiency and promptness. A property can come in your name through inheritance. Fasting and regulating your diet will have a positive effect on health. You may not manage to increase your earning capacity immediately, but will succeed eventually. Paying your respects in person to an out of town family elder is possible and will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: A great time is assured for those in love as your romantic aspirations are shared by lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You can get motivated to take up some form of physical activity for health reasons. Financially, the stars don't seem bright as there is a possibility of mismanaging funds. Praise is in store for some for something that they have achieved on the professional front. Someone in the family is likely to raise your prestige. Overseas trip cannot be ruled out for businesspersons or industrialists.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will soon be realised in a party or a get-together.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Health-wise you are not likely to face any problems. You may find yourself in a happy situation, as far as finances go. A new job is in the pipeline for those looking for one. Bad mood of a family member can spoil the domestic environment. Travel bug is likely to bite some and coax them to enjoy some interesting places. Intelligent application on even unfamiliar territory on the academic front will keep your flag flying high.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts get lucky by casting their net wider!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health can pose problems if not cared for. Increasing your wealth may be on your mind and may encourage you to double your efforts. Making superior's priority your own will do you a whale of a good on the career front. Your work on the home front is likely to be cut into half by someone's help today. There is every possibility of securing a position or achieving the unexpected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those bored of the daily grind may not get the outlet they seek on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

It is best to avoid crowded places if you want to retain good health. Conserving money will be a sensible option at this juncture. You will get the chance to wrap up some pending issues at work, without too many interruptions. Household issues will be expertly handled as you take full responsibility for them. Inadequate preparation may pose problems for those undertaking a journey today.

Love Focus: Those unlucky in love should not lose heart, as some positive indications appear!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Money begets money and you will prove it by investing it in the best possible manner. Be careful in what you do at work, for there will be many eager to report you to the higher ups. Efforts may need to be doubled by those wanting to come back in shape. You will succeed in pacifying an elder in foul mood and help bring harmony back on the domestic front. You will manage to organise an out of town trip with someone close and enjoy your heart out.

Love Focus: A gift will be the surest way to get lover in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Take care of health by avoiding crowded places. Things begin to look up on the financial front for some. You are likely to come out tops in a professional situation. Your domestic boat sails smoothly with minimum turbulence! A trip overseas is on the cards and will help you achieve what you aim for. Chances of sealing a lucrative property deal cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Care and support of spouse or lover will provide a sense of immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Eating right and a disciplined life will be the key to your good health. A loan given to someone may be returned. Your handling of an important task without directions from superiors will help add a feather to your cap. Near and dear ones will be most supportive, especially when you need them the most. Driving around in a new vehicle cannot be ruled out. You are likely to add to your assets.

Love Focus: You will get the chance to share your romantic feelings with the special one in your life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Outside help in coming back in shape is likely to work wonders. Money begets money and you will prove it by investing it in the best possible manner. Someone is likely to put in a good word for you at work. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. Some bright prospects of owning a house or a flat are foreseen for some. Those preparing for exams will feel more confident now, than before.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com