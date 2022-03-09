Libra Daily Horoscope for March 09: Time to be self-aware

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

If anyone can deal in a tight and tough situation diplomatically well, it is more likely to be a Libra sign personality. Dear Libra personalities, you follow a fair and idealistic approach in attaining your goals in life and try to balance out things equally well. You are extremely social and like to party often but today you might reflect on your past and spend some quality time alone to gain better clarity about future prospects of life. It is time to be self aware and be mindful and grateful about the bright and better things in life. All in all, you can expect a good day with a lot to achieve and be pro active.

Libra Finance Today

Your finance seems to be running smooth and simple just as your normal routine. However, you must restrain from making a big and critical financial deal on any investment. Also, do not sign a new business deal.

Libra Family Today

There is a significant betterment in the prolonged illness of one of your family members and this might be the reason of your relief as well as them. You might expect a surprise party planned by your relatives or friends to spend some quality time together.

Libra Career Today

It is going to be an excellent day for you at work where you will have everything going in favor for you. You will have the support and back of your seniors and with their proper guidance and advice, you will be able to finish up an important task.

Libra Health Today

You must take some care of your eyes today and don’t watch TV or screens for prolonged hours. Spend some time doing yoga and meditation. Reflect back on your past life choices and future prospects.

Libra Love Life Today

You might feel that you are not being able to spend the right and required time with your loved ones, especially with your spouse for your work commitments and this may lead in to some frustration in your relationship. But with communication, things will be sorted.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Orange

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026