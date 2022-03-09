Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for March 09: Work is going to be hectic

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

Sagittarius personalities are usually a blend of many qualities placed together such as caring, intellectual and at the same time having impeccable discernment. These qualities combined together define a true and typical Sagittarius personality. Today is also going to be day filled with mixed emotions for you but you being a genuine heart and a courageous personality will make the most of it. Your energy and enthusiasm levels may take a dip down in the mid time of the day but you will quickly come back to your normal soon by the evening. Work is going to be a little hectic and you may be required to meet some deadline.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Investments are showing good results now and there can be profits coming from a freshly signed business deal. You may also have some good ideas to invest in a good business opportunity.

Sagittarius Family Today

You wish to spend most of your time with the family members and your loved ones today. You may also enjoy a great delicious meal specially prepared for you by an elderly person at home.

Sagittarius Career Today

It is going to be somewhat heavy and hectic day for you at work, with so many assignments to be completed and deadlines to be met. But you will come up with all of this and all be done by the end of the day.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your fitness is reflecting in your day-to-day routine activity and you are feeling energetic more than ever. It would also be better if you book yourself a pampering session at spa.

Sagittarius Love Life

Love is in the air for you. The valentine’s week and month may be over but you and your partner are still in game for some romantic dates and spending quality time together. Make the most of this time and stay committed in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Bottle Green

