Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 1, 2024

Your excellent performance is likely to bring you to the notice of those who matter. You will be cool and calculating where money is concerned, as you earn as much as possible. Good dietary control and an active life will ensure that you retain good health. This is an exciting day when you will be socially much in demand. Sweet taste of success is likely to linger for long on the professional or academic front today.

Love Focus: A new beginning on the romantic front is likely to be made by some.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Finding better avenues for earning may take much of your time today. A friend or relation is likely to help you out financially. Businesspersons are likely to get good opportunities. Self-discipline will be important to remain healthy. Family will be most supportive and approve all your endeavours. Someone is likely to provide you with a conveyance from travelling to a distant destination. It may appear impossible to sort out a property matter amicably. You may need to keep track of something important happening on the academic front.

Love Focus: Planning out a quiet evening with your beloved in indicated.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

You will be able to raise the capital to get your pet project on the tracks. Your health can turn for the better, only if you exercise some self-discipline. Chance to add to your skill is likely to materialise. You will need to handle a tensed family member with sympathy. An outing with friends will be pure fun, so get set to enjoy your heart out today! Outside help will prove better for handling a property issue. You will get the opportunity to enjoy yourself in a new group of friends or colleagues.

Love Focus: Love life will remain satisfactory, as you are able to devote more time to lover now.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

You may take some time off to sort out personal matters today. A family reunion is indicated and promises much enjoyment. Getting to meet someone after a long gap is possible. Visiting a tourist destination on a vacation is possible. A good bargain on the property front may come your way, so don’t remain indecisive. Someone close will be more responsive towards your well being and this will make you feel nice from within.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may dominate your mind, so expect an enjoyable evening with your mate.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Excellent teamwork will help you in beating a deadline at work. Meeting your near and dear ones cannot be ruled out. Extra vigilance is required on the road today. Financial situation is all set to improve. Investing in a lucrative scheme is likely for some. You will benefit by turning your focus on health and wellbeing.

Love Focus: Someone you love can deliberately ignore you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

You will have to keep close tabs on someone to find things out for yourself. The day seems auspicious for earning big bucks. You will be able to fine tune your body through dietary control. Construction work initiated by you threatens to stall, so give personal attention to it. Professionals are likely to feel pleased with what they have achieved. Pack your bags as you are certain to undertake a long journey soon!

Love Focus: A relationship with the one you like is likely to blossom.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

Dedication and loyalty in the present occupation is likely to get recognised and help you in enhancing your career. Financial stability is assured as opportunities continue to come your way. Much sharing and caring is seen within the family. Total fitness may be on your mind, but you may feel lethargic in starting anything physical. Returns from property may not be as much as expected. You may have to be quick in completing something important on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are likely to get reciprocated, so expect the love life to blossom!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

You will be careful in health matters and enjoy total fitness. Things look up for you on the professional front. Paying your respects in person to an out of town family elder is possible and will be much appreciated. You can expect good returns from the money invested in a scheme. A new location may not seem as exciting as it initially appeared. You may decide to renovate your ancestral house. Your helping hand may not be openly appreciated, but will be acknowledged in other ways.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you is likely to shower much love and affection.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Some signs on the financial front will appear encouraging. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. A contentious issue will be successfully handled by you on the professional front. You are likely to start or resume the exercise routine to get back in top shape. You will be able to complete all paperwork for developing a property. A lukewarm response to something organised by you is indicated.

Love Focus: Finding someone attractive may awaken romantic feelings within you, so expect exciting times to begin soon.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your popularity on the social front is set to rise, as you keep in touch with all. Money flows in through good earnings. Those involved in speculation or betting may find the day profitable. You will remain fit and energetic. Meeting a childhood friend today is possible, so get set to go down memory lane! Someone may volunteer to help you on the academic front. Something new for the house is likely to be purchased.

Love Focus: Enjoying a few tender moments with the one you love is possible.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

A visitor is likely to brighten up your day today. Your single-minded devotion and resolve to do well are certain to raise your performance level on the professional front. A religious ceremony may get underway and keep you happily engaged. Some health options adopted by you are likely to keep you fit and energetic. Keep money safe. Those selling property may have to hunt for the right customers for a good bargain.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be fulfilled soon.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Your determination and dedication are likely to ease things on the academic front and help you join the lead pack. Getting an edge in a competitive situation at work will add to your professional reputation. Chances of honour or recognition on the social front look bright. Something organised by you promises to be a thumping success. You are likely to be appreciated for organising a party or a function at home.

Love Focus: If you are in love, the chances of tying the knot look bright.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon