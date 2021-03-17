Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 17

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): An initiative taken by you on the social front may get a mixed response from others. Steps taken on the fitness front will start giving encouraging results. Your financial condition is set to improve, as you begin to explore better earning opportunities. A good day is foreseen for professionals. Differences may crop up amongst those living in a joint family. An outing is likely to prove expensive, but enjoyable. An ancestral property may come into your name.

Love Focus: If you plan to implement some romantic ideas on the love front, ensure that the lover is in the mood.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Sheer joy is likely to be experienced by some planning a fun trip. Your plans to acquire property will move along smoothly. An initiative taken by you on the social front may get a mixed response from others. Someone may motivate you to shake a leg and you will find physical activity most invigorating. This is the time to consolidate your gains on the financial front. Problems at work can keep you engaged and waste precious time. A young family member may take the first step in standing on his or her two feet and becoming independent.

Love Focus: You will need to be completely honest in your romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Keeping fit and energetic may become your aim on the health front. Savings will come in handy for organizing a function at short notice. Workload increases for those in a corporate set up. Homemakers are likely to exercise their initiative in bringing about a few changes. Travelling may prove therapeutic for some. If you want to buy property the time is favorable. A highly anticipated visit to a relation or friend may get postponed and disappoint you.

Love Focus: It is a fine day for lovebirds to chirp together in someplace secluded!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Much appreciation is in store for you on the social front for something that you have achieved. Health remains good. Your demands on the financial front are likely to be met. You will get all the support you need on the professional front. You will need to gauge the mood of a family member before taking him or her into confidence. A short journey will prove relaxing for those trying to unwind. Someone may go legal against you in a property dispute.

Love Focus: Young couples can experience marital turbulence.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn





*Leo (July 23-August 23): An initiative on the health front is likely to keep you refreshed and rejuvenated. Buying new furniture or a major appliance may upset your budget with the current costs. Your performance on the work front may leave much to be desired. On the home front, you will get a grip on what is happening currently around you and turn it in your favor. A chance to accompany someone on a journey can come to you. You may become instrumental in getting a property issue settled amicably. Giving good account of yourself on the academic front is a foregone conclusion for some!

Love Focus Those in love are likely to take partner on an outing or a short vacation.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Good returns from a property can be expected by some. Helping out someone on the academic front is likely to give you immense satisfaction. Resuming daily workouts is possible and promises to keep you in good health. Money will not be a problem for you as you begin to earn well. At work, you are likely to be hauled up by superiors for something not completed. A friend is likely to help you out when you need help the most. You may not be able to achieve your objective for which you undertook a long journey.

Love Focus: Doing little things together with family is likely to cement lasting bonds of love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Possession of a new house or apartment is likely to be handed over to you soon. Hurdles will be overcome, as you move forward to establish yourself on the academic front. A health advice from someone close will help you in coming back in shape. Your financial situation is set to improve. This is the time to let your creative juices flow and to make your presence felt on the professional or social front. Giving quality time to family is indicated today, so expect a highly rewarding time. Those travelling long distance will need to make good speed.

Love Focus: A competitor is likely to appear on the horizon on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your academic performance is likely to please you. Health wise, you are likely to remain fit and energetic. A financial boon awaits some and promises to bring them into big money. A professional situation can prove difficult to handle, but don’t let this undermine your confidence. A perfect understanding with spouse will help in gauging moods and preempting showdowns! A business trip will be a godsend to those contemplating partnership, as they are likely to meet the right people. A piece of property selected by you may finally be yours.

Love Focus: Those in love will need to work on their relationship to make it even stronger.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Investing in property now will be a step in the right direction. It is not really necessary to open your heart to one and all. Some of you are likely to enjoy excellent health. Excellent profits are foreseen from a new undertaking or a venture. A professional advice will help in choosing the right course of action in business. This is a good day to visit people you have not met for long. You may find a trip to the countryside most refreshing and rejuvenating.

Love Focus: Love life will remain satisfactory, as lover gets to spend more time with you.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9s

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Libra





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): There is a strong possibility of enjoying a vacation out of town or abroad. Those who have applied for a house or plot may have to wait for some more time before their name is announced. On the academic front, you will be able to adhere to your preparation schedule without any problems. Keeping a regular routine will help restore health of those ailing. Financial front looks promising. Those new on the job will get into the groove of things. Something promised to the family is likely to get fulfilled.

Love Focus: Luck shines on those looking for love.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Shifting to a new residence is indicated, so get set to enjoy setting up a new house. Happy memories are likely to keep you in a cheerful mood. Ill health may keep you irritable. A mistake committed in a financial transaction is likely to be rectified in time. You are likely to get the support you seek at work. Giving quality time to family is indicated today, so expect a highly rewarding time. Proceeding to your favorite destination on a vacation is possible.

Love Focus: Finding time to be with the one you love may prove difficult today.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 15, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A firm resolve will help in achieving your aim on the academic front. A new diet regimen may be implemented. Overspending threatens to get you into a tight situation on the monetary front, so be judicious with your money. Much workload is foreseen on the professional sphere, but you will manage everything admirably. You can end up taking more responsibilities on the home front than you can handle. Minimal delays can be expected in a long journey. A piece of property that suits your pocket may be on offer, so doesn’t miss the opportunity of bagging it.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy an exclusive outing with lover today, so expect the romantic front to rock!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

