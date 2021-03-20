Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 20

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Owning a house is indicated for some. You will find luck favoring you on the academic front. Balanced diet will be your key to good health. Manage your finances well to clear a loan. Excellent performance at work will get you into the notice of those who matter. Family may not appear supportive on an issue. Accommodating someone you don’t like on a trip may take the fun out of it.

Love Focus: A great time is in store for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A highly anticipated visit to a relation or friend may get postponed and disappoint you. You will find yourself in good health. Financial front brightens, as money from various sources flows in. Job seekers are likely to land well-paying jobs. Family is likely to support your ideas and encourage you to spread your wings. Vacation time may find you travelling to someplace exotic. Visiting the site of your new home is possible.

Love Focus: Impressing someone from the opposite camp may usher in romance in your life.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will manage to take all the necessary steps for acquiring a prime property. Take instructions from an elder regarding organizing something on the social front. You will take steps to keep yourself fit. Some of you are likely to become liberal in your spending as you begin to earn well. Your expertise is likely to get you some good breaks on the professional front. Entertaining guests can be your lot today, but the time spent promises to be most enjoyable. A vacation is on the cards, but reservation may become a problem.

Love Focus: Today, lover may just not show any interest in you, so give your partner space!

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your contribution towards a social task will soon become apparent as you get due recognition from those around. You may opt to rejuvenate your health by joining a gym or a health spa. Those handling large amounts of cash need to be careful as stars don’t appear too favorable. Things are set to become better for you on the professional front. Chance of getting overstrained in doing something at home is possible for some. Plan your trip well today to avoid extra travel or double trips. A house or property is likely to give less than expected returns.

Love Focus: A journey with your near and dear ones will prove most exciting.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Health remains good. Be extra judicious in making an expensive purchase, as you can pay more than the market price. Jumping to conclusions and doing something rash on the professional front can lead to embarrassment. Homemakers may remain busy in giving a different look to the home front. You may convert an official trip into leisure, just to give the family a break. Those in property business can find the day profitable. Those in the service sector will find the day favorable.

Love Focus: Your persuasive powers will come in handy in winning over someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Taking up meditation or yoga is possible for maintaining good health. Making money may not be too difficult and will lead you to prosperity. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to prove valuable. An exciting person is likely to brighten the home front. Prepare well for a journey, as hardships are foreseen enroute. Possession of a property that had been booked before is possible. Condition of those unwell may show signs of deteriorating.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can keep you mentally occupied.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Hard work and thorough preparation will find you perform excellently on the academic front. Self-discipline may help you achieve peak physical fitness. You will need to remain judicious on what you spend on. Your performance is likely to go beyond even your own expectations on the professional or academic front! You can be prevented from doing something that you like by parents of a family elder. A vacation is in the pipeline for those in uniform, as leave gets sanctioned. Take your time in a property matter, as things don’t look good.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy a blissful existence.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Money begets money and you will prove it by investing it in the best possible manner. You will find the going good and professionally satisfying today at work. A domestic situation can have you in an emotional turmoil. Some of you may undertake an overseas journey. Prospects of owning property look bright, so go for it as this seems to be an auspicious day. You will find things easing out a bit on the academic front. A lifestyle change for good health will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Overall prosperity is likely to brighten up your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An outstanding amount awaited for long may materialize soon. Dedication and no-nonsense approach that you display on the professional front are set to enhance your reputation. Shopping with family will be fun, but it will be mostly window shopping! Travel stars burn bright and encourage you to pack up and move, so enjoy a well-deserved break. Those in real estate business may be in the process of giving finishing touches to a property deal. A satisfying day is foreseen for some on the academic front. A home remedy is likely to work wonders in curing an ailment.

Love Focus: You may not feel totally at ease with lover today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to fare well in a competitive situation on the academic front. Health-wise you are likely to feel much better as you bid goodbye to an ailment that had been troubling you for long. A curb on your expenditure is possible and may prove annoying. You may need to keep a track of a family youngster. Your cocktail circuit will afford you an opportunity of meeting important people. A suitable accommodation will soon be yours.

Love Focus: Those married may need to rejuvenate their love life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A helping hand can be expected by those organizing an event or a function. Setting out on a vacation is possible and will be lots of fun. Addition or alteration to existing property is foreseen and will go without a hitch. Some of you will be able to forge ahead confidently on the academic front. Health that had been a source of concern for some is likely to show improvement. Your financial condition is not bad, but you do possess the potential to earn much more. An unsatisfactory task can make you fall foul with a senior at work.

Love Focus: You will have to do something different to make lover really enjoy your company.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A new source of income promises to add to your wealth. Your ideas and suggestions will be appreciated by those who matter. Much excitement is foreseen in a family outing and it will help you unwind too. An exciting vacation is in the offing for some. You may not get the best price for a house or property. You are likely to participate in the festive season by going on a shopping spree! Bringing health into focus is possible for some and will benefit immensely.

Love Focus: A party or a wedding may be the place where love awaits you!

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





