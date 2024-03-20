All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 20, 2024

Don’t indulge in excesses if you want to keep your health intact. You may decide to go ahead with a project you have been holding on to on the professional front. Seek assistance before you get overworked trying to balance too many domestic chores. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those on a long-distance travel. Someone coming to your aid will appear a godsend and boost your morale.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to have a lot of fun with a lover in tow.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

You may choose to resume your workouts just to come back in shape. You are poised for enjoying good profits from a venture that you have initiated. A senior can take exception to your error-prone work and pull you up. An irritable family member will need to be handled with soft gloves. Fun seekers are likely to plan an exciting trip. Admission to the institution of your choice is indicated for some. A social gathering is likely to provide you a welcome change of scene.

Love Focus: A candlelight dinner or gift is in the offing as lover is all out to woo you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Those ailing for long will find their condition much improved than before. You may get careless with money and find yourself cash-strapped. A chance to become part of a prestigious organization is on the horizon for some. Efforts may have to be put in to bring calm and tranquillity on the home front. A good showing in an exam or an interview will get you firmly on the path to success. Nothing can deter you from achieving your aim, as you are not afraid of risks.

Love Focus: Love life is set to become promising as you find your mate.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

No problems are foreseen on the health and financial fronts. Someone is likely to talk you out of your money, so be careful. An excellent opportunity is on the horizon for the salaried. Meeting members of the extended family is on the cards for some. It is an excellent day for travelling for fun and eating out. Acquiring a new property is on the cards for some. Students will get the subject of their choice in a desired institute.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to figure in your list of priorities.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Money via an inheritance or gift is likely for some. New clientele and soaring reputation promise to give young professionals a new high. Someone in the family may become a source of constant worry. A long journey can prove fatiguing, especially if you are at the wheel. Some complications are foreseen in matters related to property.

Love Focus: Some irritating habits of a lover can upset you and put paid to a romantic evening out.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

You maintain good health through your determination to continue regular workouts. Don’t implement anything unless you are certain of its financial implications. Urgent work may make you toil hard at the office, but you will complete it in record time. Changing season may find some doing up the home front. Travelling to a picnic spot with friends is possible and will be fun. A property matter promises to turn out the way you want it to.

Love Focus: Love can tug at your heartstrings to make you set out on a romantic adventure.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Some of you will resolve to come back in shape and may even join a gym. Those trying to make a venture profitable will succeed. An official trip materialises and opens the doors for newer opportunities. A celebration in the family is likely. Over-speeding may prove dangerous today. A property dispute may come out in the open. You are likely to stand head and shoulders above the rest in academic performance.

Love Focus: Tiff with a lover is foreseen if you don’t watch your step.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Something that you are trying to come back in shape will prove successful. Financial help will be forthcoming and will help realize some of your dreams. Neglect on the work front may show you in a bad light in front of superiors. You can be at loggerheads with family members over some issues. This is a good day to undertake a journey if you are planning to travel out of town. Luck favours you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to be struck by the cupid’s arrow.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Those feeling under the weather will show marked improvement. You can burn your fingers by trusting someone with your money. Bitterness may creep into your relationship with a senior or a workplace colleague. A family dispute that you are trying to settle may turn ugly. A journey undertaken by you may prove tiring, but will achieve your objective. Those looking for suitable accommodation will find the one that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: Love is likely to knock at your door, so be prompt to respond!

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Silver

You can be irregular in your daily workout. Raising capital for a new venture will prove an uphill task for some. A piece of good advice will come in handy for tackling a complicated issue at work. Much happiness is foreseen on the home front. Some of you can prepare for a new life on the academic front. A short break from the routine will help you unwind.

Love Focus: Love life may not be great shakes, but promises to remain stable.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Some good health options are likely to be selected by you. Someone may help you find ways to multiply money. Something that you wanted to happen in a certain way at work will happen that way. Some tensions are foreseen in a joint family set-up. Frequent travelling can hassle you and compel you to take a break. Students can look forward to a promising beginning.

Love Focus: You can be a bit selfish in love and expect mate to remain focused on you.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Your daily fitness routine will find you fit and energetic. A deal you have clinched may turn out to be a golden goose. A professional venture that you have undertaken or plan to undertake will be successful. Guidance of your near and dear ones will prove a great help. You are likely to derive much pleasure in organising a trip out of town. Someone may tempt you to buy a prime piece of property.

Love Focus: The chance of spending time together with a lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink