Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 22

*Aries (March 21-April 20): It is best to wait for the right time before investing in a scheme you have been contemplating for long. You can get bogged down in the nitty-gritty on the academic front. Your physical fitness will make strenuous activities seem like a child’s play. Clinching a lucrative deal is likely to bring you into a lot of money. This is a good time to get a minor work completed that you had been contemplating for long. Wanderlust can compel some to pack their bags and go on a vacation.

Love Focus: Mutual affection and concern for each other is likely to make love grow for the newlyweds.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4,9,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Monetary situation can cause concern, but it will be a temporary phase. You may not see eye to eye with a parent or a family elder. This is not the day to tackle property issues. Someone may support you in your endeavours on the academic front. You have the communication skills, what you need is thorough knowledge about your field. Do not be hasty and deliberate before making any important decisions. Some of you are likely to get a chance to meet a celebrity. Those hospitalised can expect to be discharged soon.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone you love will prove most exciting.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 3,6,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Investing in property now will be a good idea. You can experience mixed emotions today. You will have to find your rhythm if you want things to move at a normal pace at work. Those in the hospitality and service sector will find things looking favourable. An outdoor sport will help in combating stress. Adopt preventive measures to remain healthy. Plans for an outing are likely to be cancelled, as others may not be in the mood.

Love Focus: You will get the support you were wanting from lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Capricorn





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A vacation is likely to rejuvenate your spirits. You will succeed in raising the capital for a new venture. Rising property rates can tempt you to sell something for profit. You are likely to go in for acquiring something new. Those struggling to find a solution to a workplace problem will succeed. Getting regular in your exercise routine will start showing results soon. Don’t poke your nose in somebody else’s life as it may be resented.

Love Focus: You can look forward to a romantic evening out.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Taurus

Be careful of: Sagittarius





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Rubbing shoulders with rivals and yet keeping your distance is an act only you can pull off. Money from unexpected sources may be received. Inculcate physical workouts in your lifestyle to remain fit. A family youngster may require disciplining. This is the right time to opt for a suitable a career option. Your reputation is set to soar today in both professional and social circles. Your creative eye and style of doing things is likely to be appreciated.

Love Focus: Let bygones be bygones and focus on making the moment special in whichever way possible.

Lucky Colour: Bronze Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 8,2,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Good judgement will help you add to your wealth. You will manage to complete all formalities to acquire a new property. Previous performance promises to bring you recognition on the academic front. You can long to meet someone residing out of town. Homemakers can resent their dull routine and crave a change of scene. Lack of assertiveness may make people take you for granted on the professional front.

Love Focus: A nice time is likely for those planning an outing with lover.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 9,3,1

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some changes on the home front are likely to keep you happily engaged. A pilgrimage will prove immensely fulfilling for the religious minded. You may wallow in false pride over a piece of property. Improved performance is likely to get you a lot of praise on the academic front. sYou are likely to consolidate your gains on the professional front. Your efforts on the health front are likely to yield results. Those in need of financial help will get lucky.

Love Focus: Some of you are going to make good progress on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7,3,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Some of you can crave the company of friends and relations. Distractions are likely to affect the performance of some students. Some delay is foreseen in completion of a project or task. Prayers of those in family way are likely to be heard. A chance to impress someone important may come to you today. You are fit in body but may still feel not so good in the mind. It is time you accepted the ground reality and work towards changing your lifestyle.

Love Focus: Lover’s company promises much fun today.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,8,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Things start looking up for you as you make a conscious effort to come close to the ones who care. You can be at your charming best to bag a lucrative deal. A fun place may not seem secluded enough for togetherness. If you are looking for some lucrative and paying assignments, this may be your lucky day. Excellent health will keep you in an upbeat mood. You will have to cater to the whims and fancies of superiors, but you will make the best of such opportunities.

Love Focus: You are likely to go all the way to woo partner by your unique ways!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 7,3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may be more interested in conserving money for a major buy, rather than frittering it away on unimportant things. You may get the opportunity to avail a holiday package. There is a good chance of taking part in something that is happening on the social front. You will manage to submit an important project at work. Your habit of pitting one against the other can isolate you from others. A family elder can find it difficult to relinquish his or her authority on the domestic front.

Love Focus: You will find the courage to convey something to lover that you had been reluctant to in the past.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6,3,5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your networking capabilities promise to smoothen the process of getting something officially done. Someone can help you in funding a project. A minor ailment will respond to a home remedy. Fun time is foreseen for those invited to a do. You will find things moving in a positive direction. Helping people at a grass root level will win you many well-wishers. Those ailing can expect to be taken care of well.

Love Focus: You may feel that your romance has no emotional connect and you are only going through the motions with lover.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 7,5,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A business trip is likely to prove most fruitful for some. Acquiring property is indicated for some. Some of you are likely to make your mark on the academic front. Someone’s suggestion on the investment front will prove most beneficial. Getting the support of a rival may prove difficult. Eating right will be your key to maintaining good health. Deed of a family youngster will make you feel elated.

Love Focus: Some of you will succeed in finding your soul mate.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2,7,4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries





