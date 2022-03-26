Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 26, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An outstanding payment will be received. Chances of promotion may start looking very real for some. You will manage to diffuse a tense situation at home. Lack of right company may make a journey boring for some. You enjoy excellent health, so bury all fears about ill health that you have been harbouring. Your efforts and preparation will not let you down on the academic front.

Love Focus: Togetherness will prove a great antidote for a stagnant love life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A new beginning is likely to be made on the professional front. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. Taking a shortcut to making money is risk prone. There is a fair chance of spending an enjoyable time with your near and dear ones today. Visiting another city or country cannot be ruled out for some. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to win the day for you.

Love Focus: Someone you are working closely with may attract you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to up your earning and strengthen your financial front. Some of you will find yourself in much better health than before. Some work related issues may have to be pended due to paucity of time. A celebration in the family is likely. You are likely to embark on an exciting trip that will let you explore someplace new. This is an auspicious day to acquire property.

Love Focus: Love bug is likely to bite some and make life more exciting.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Modern techniques to become fit may be adopted. Money will not be a problem anymore as you start to earn well. A positive improvement in health is foreseen for those ailing. A lucrative deal is likely to come to you. A good advice from a family member will help you look at an issue from a different perspective. If you are planning a short trip, then there is no better time than now. Some property issues are likely to be resolved favourably.

Love Focus: You are likely to feel quite romantic today, so start giving oblique hints right from the morning itself!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Money comes to you from various sources and add to your wealth. A wrong notion about a health issue is likely to get clarified. You have the potential to maintain an edge over others at work, so give it your all. Tranquility pervades the domestic front and gives you the chance to let your hair down. You will be able to tackle an exam or a competition well. A marriage or a function is likely to bring you to the forefront.

Love Focus: Those hunting for a mate may not find a suitable one yet.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financial condition of those down in the dumps is set to improve. You will manage to maintain your focus in an important assignment. Adopting something on the health front that suits you is likely for some. This is the time to strengthen the family bonds. Travel only if you have to, as stars are not favourable. Things turn out well for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love is not yet in the air, but promises to be there soon!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will be able to easily blend a new exercise regimen with your daily routine and benefit. Some good news on the financial front is in the offing. Making a mark on the professional front will not be difficult. Travelling with someone you like will help make a long journey short. Start planning on acquiring a property. Your networking on the academic front is likely to remove many obstacles.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share your romantic mood today, so expect romance to rock!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will feel delighted in receiving a payment you had given up as lost. Your efforts are likely to establish you ever so firmly on the professional front. Body aches and pains troubling you for the last few days will disappear. Not handling a situation arising on the domestic front well can spoil the domestic atmosphere. Travel is on the cards for some. Your academic performance is likely to please you.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to get close to someone you are secretly in love with.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will feel much more financially secure now, than before. Adhering to fitness plan will be beneficial. Wasted chances on the work front may make you miss out on a few golden opportunities. A trip with family is likely to prove most enjoyable. Travelling will help take your mind off depressing thoughts. You will have the money to invest in real estate, so acquiring property cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may take pains to express his or her feelings for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those facing problems on the health front can expect improvement in their condition. Financially, you will get to save a lot as you make others foot the bill for you! Eliciting a positive response from someone may be difficult and may stall your project. Your domestic boat sails smoothly. Travelling with friends will prove lots of fun. A property issue that has been worrying you may be easily laid to rest.

Love Focus: Recent developments on the romantic front may delight you no end.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Fitness mantra of a friend will do wonders for your health. You will succeed in maintaining stability on the financial front. You will be keen to show your professional worth by pushing yourself hard on the work front. Plans for a family outing may be given final shape. A whiff of fresh air, during a countryside trip, will find you refreshed and rejuvenated. An exam or competition will need your full focus.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are likely to get strengthened.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

An opportunity you had been waiting for on the professional front may appear on the horizon. Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. Paucity of time can make you commit mistakes on the work front. Plans for a fun trip with family can be finalised. This is a good day for travelling long distance. You will be confident enough to perform well on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will be able to enjoy a few tender moments today with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

