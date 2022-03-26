Gemini Horoscope predictions for March 26: Work may bother you

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

Your intellect and sense of wisdom is something everybody is a fan of, around you. You manage things and situations just like that and have that right vision to guide you better through the hassles and problems in life. You are a typical Gemini personality and can be at times somewhat diplomatic to make better outcomes of a given situation. Today, you may feel a little frustrated and annoyed and you may get in to tight situation. But as with your quick wittiness, you will come with a better position at the end. Work life can be hectic and you may have to travel intercity in order to meet someone influential. Stay calm and by the night all will result in positivity.



Gemini Finance Today

Your monthly budget may take a dip today. Therefore, you must not think of spending money on useless items and save for an increased savings account. Rest, you don’t need to worry, investments will bring good results.



Gemini Family Today

You are in some mood to plan some outstation trip with your family and loved ones. There can be some confusion happening in the selection of the destination and this will lighten up everyone’s mood.



Gemini Career Today

You can expect a hectic and heavy schedule today at your work place. You might have to attend some urgent meetings and that may require you to travel to another city in the afternoon. Students will be praised for their hard work.



Gemini Health Today

You are by far taking good care of your body and health and the results are quite visible. But still there is a long way to maintain this fitness and carry it forward in the right direction. Don’t get distracted in between.

Gemini Love Life Today

With your busy schedule at work, you might not be able the quality time with your spouse or partner and this may irritate them. You can expect a small fight in the same regard so be prepared and manage things accordingly.



Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Yellow

