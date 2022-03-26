Taurus Horoscope predictions for March 26: You'll take good money calls

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You can only call yourself a true and typical Taurus personality only when you fancy and cherish the finer things in life and have a refined taste for luxury. You love splurging huge amount of money in buying fancy cars or big villas to flaunt to your social circle and feel good about yourself. At the same, you also love to spend some alone time in the lap of nature at seldom times. You are a caring and kind person but anger becomes your energy. Today, it is best advised to you to keep a check on your anger management and don’t get easily annoyed with small issues and problems. You will feel this motivation to challenge yourself to achieve big and better things in life and you may feel excited through the day.

Taurus Finance Today

You love your money and your relationship with finance is pretty good. Today you might like to enjoy your financial status and make some better decisions to double it in the future.

Taurus Family Today

There can be some dance practice or rehearsal going on in your home, and all this will happen because of a family event or wedding coming soon. Everybody in home will feel the excitement and stay busy in preparations as well.

Taurus Career Today

Having the right expertise and experience in your field of career is going to win you so many compliments today. Co-workers will like to follow your lead and may take some big lessons about maintaining a good professional life.

Taurus Health Today

You stay excited and, on your toes, all the time but that doesn’t leave a scope for not caring about your health and taking it for granted. Make some good fitness plans and abide by them for a better and strong health.

Taurus Love Life Today

Generally, you love to spend the evenings or nights in the company of your lover or spouse. But today you may not have the right time to be with them and this can lead to some frustration between you both.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Sea Green

