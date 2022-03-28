Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 28, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An exercise buddy can be a blessing in disguise for some. Financial planning may remain on paper as you opt to splurge. You are likely to get a big sense on relief as you regain control of a complicated situation at work. A family elder brings happiness. You can be invited for a long drive to someplace exotic. Some of you can plan to buy property. Efforts on the academic front put in now will pay rich dividends later. Read more

Love Focus: Falling in love is a foregone conclusion, so enjoy your heart out!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your attempts to become socially known may get you your fifteen minutes of fame! This is the perfect day to start for those who have resolved to get back in shape. Financial front displays signs of stabilising. You get the opportunity to add to your skills at work. Those with a religious bent of mind can plan on a pilgrimage. You may add to your assets. Read more

Love Focus: Those eligible may find their soul mate soon.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those ailing may take some more time to make a full recovery. Financially, you will be very well off and continue to add to your wealth. Those nearing the deadline for a project at work may get an extension. You will succeed in resolving a family dispute amicably and with a human touch. A packaged tour to a holiday destination is on the cards. A piece of property is likely to come into your name. Read more

Love Focus: Lover may seem off mood, so give him or her space.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Things begin to look up on the financial front as gains accrue. A business initiative will be worth the effort, so go for it. You will be able to adopt a set physical routine through sheer will power to get back in shape. In-house problems may make you take a drastic step. You can be invited to accompany someone interesting on a journey. This is an excellent day for anything related to property. Read more

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is possible.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may get motivated to plan finances for going in for something big. Doing something right the first time is likely to impress one and all on the work front. Those ailing for long can expect a miraculous recovery. A lot of encouragement from the family is in store for those wanting to do something different. Help from someone close is likely to ease your commuting problems. Read more

Love Focus: Taking steps to rekindle your love life is possible and promises to put romance back on tracks.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Cutting corners and tightening belts will help you save a lot. Those nearing the deadline for a project at work may get an extension. You derive immense satisfaction in doing your bit in coming back in shape. You may get some excellent advice from a family member that will get you out of a sticky wicket. Exciting travel is on the cards for some. Read more

Love Focus: Romance may need to be kept on the backburner today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Against all odds, you will be able to manage your finances well. Health remains satisfactory and mind, cool. Your performance at work may suffer, due to lethargy. A family reunion is on the cards. An out of town or an overseas journey cannot be ruled out. Property owners can make a killing in the realty market. You are likely to double your efforts on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: Someone eligible may find a suitable match.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Good showing on the academic front is likely to keep your morale high. Dancing and doing fun things will keep some in perfect health. You grow financially stronger as wealth comes to you from various sources. Professional matters will be handled competently and you will not let anything bog you down. Peace prevails on the home front. A new place is likely to be explored by some. Read more

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may get transformed into wedded bliss.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

No problems are foreseen on health and financial fronts. Those who have applied for jobs may expect positive developments. Your desire for better health can make you think on practical lines. A long journey will be completed without any glitches or delays. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property. On the academic front, you will find your hard work paying rich dividends. Read more

Love Focus: You can be unduly harsh to your lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A big break awaits you on the professional front. A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. A countryside trip or a short vacation by road will prove both exciting and rejuvenating. A profitable venture may find your fortune soaring. Dismissing an advice of a family elder out of hand regarding a monetary issue may not be in your favour. A property you are eyeing may prove way beyond your reach. Read more

Love Focus: Love life is likely to get rejuvenated through your efforts.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Fitness mantra of a friend will do wonders for your health. Excellent earning opportunities come your way. Your talent and skill are likely to go waste in undertaking a job that may not see the light of the day. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Travelling, especially with those you are comfortable with, will be fun. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. Read more

Love Focus: You will take steps to strengthen the romantic bonds.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those facing problems on the health front can expect improvement in their condition. Something not up to the mark at work threatens to put you in an embarrassing situation. Spending time with family will prove a perfect foil to counter stress. You may invite someone over for an outing together. Someone’s help is certainly likely to come in handy on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: Something said by lover may hurt you, but don’t retaliate.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown