Gemini Horoscope predictions for March 28: Don’t feel shy to for something new

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

It would be no doubt to say that a true and typical Gemini born personality is quite versatile and has this great ability to handle too many things all at once and that too perfectly. You make an extrovert person and are ever ready to take up any challenge and situation in life with a great zeal and enthusiasm. You get passionate and fired up in your every dream and aspiration towards your career or professional life. And, today is going to be a bright chance to fully explore and unleash your smartness and capabilities and showcase it to the world. Don’t feel shy and hesitated to take up a new task and begin the day with sheer positivity and you shall win anyhow.

Gemini Finance Today

Your finances and money is taking a lot of your attention these days. And you may be thinking of ways and means to double it instantly, it is best advised to you that you don’t fall in these fake traps and make use of your head.

Gemini Family Today

You are going to be the cheerleader in your family today. You might want to surprise everyone with some advance plan for an international trip in the future. All in all, a good, happy and peaceful family environment is forecasted.

Gemini Career Today

It is a day to explore and unleash new career prospects. Job seekers might get spoilt with a variety of job roles and offers coming their way. Make use of brain and pick the one that rightly suffices your need and demand.

Gemini Health Today

You shall feel good energy and excitement till the mid time of the day. But as the day will proceed, a feeling of lethargy and boredom may sink in. Therefore, to avoid this, try some yoga and light workout.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your love life is blooming with new freshness and charm. Your partner or spouse is feeling that the lost spark is once again revived in your relationship, and you shall make the most of this romantic time together.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Sea Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026