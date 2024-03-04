Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 4, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

It is not a bad idea to invest in gold or jewellery, as handsome returns are assured. Some good health options chosen by you will keep you in good physical condition. A decision on the professional front may prove favourable to you. Annoying a family member may not work in your favour as you may require his or her help later. Religious minded can plan a pilgrimage. A property negotiation promises to come to a fruitful conclusion. Your own generous nature will bring out the best in someone close.

Love Focus: Someone who has an immense liking for you is likely to do something special for you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are likely to save a pretty penny in a major purchase through your bargaining skills. Taking up meditation will prove beneficial for both body and mind. You will manage to take a step closer to clinching the deal on the professional front. A family member is likely to extend all support to you, so be appreciative. Some of you can make a plan for an outing or a movie with friends. House owners can expect good rent for their premises. You are likely to be richly rewarded for going out of the way to help someone.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You remain tight-fisted on the financial front. Some of you may start a walking or jogging regimen to stay fit. A decision on the career front may come as a big relief. A family member can cause concern, but you will find other members supportive. Those feeling stressed are likely to take a break by going on a vacation. Investing in property is certain to give good returns. The advice to you is to keep your focus on the positive side of things.

Love Focus: An exclusive dinner out with lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Money will not pose much problem, but you still need to be a bit conservative in spending. Daily exercise routine will ensure your fitness level. Your honesty at work will be taken cognizance of and give you some good returns. Spouse can be in a pensive mood and may require emotional support. This is a good time for those planning a visit to relatives or friends. You are likely to hold your own on the academic front.

Love Focus: A thoughtful gift by lover is likely to make your day!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Today, you may feel much more energetic than before. An increment or raise cannot be ruled out for some. Professionals may find excellent opportunities coming their way today. You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. Taking a spin in a new vehicle is likely to excite you no end. Those planning to move houses will manage to find a suitable one. Steady progress is foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Health problem dogging you for long is set to disappear soon. Excellent returns on investment can be expected by some. Your blunt ways may earn senior’s wrath, if you are not careful at work. Those suffering in a joint family can decide to move away. You may opt out of a trip just because your best friends are not coming along. A property can come in your name through inheritance. You can expect a positive outcome on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone you like on the romantic front is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Someone competent is likely to be found by those with a medical problem. A lucrative investment that you had planned may no longer seem that attractive. You will enjoy what you are presently doing on the professional front. Family will be supportive, but do reciprocate in return. Someone close is likely to include you in an excursion or a fun trip. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue. You will get the time to consolidate your position on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover, so expect a most happening evening!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A quick recovery is foreseen for those ailing. An outstanding payment is likely to be received through your efforts. At work, you will be able to impress those who matter by your efficiency. You are likely to take all those steps that bring happiness into your home. Your wish for an outing and a change of scene is likely to be granted. Buying or selling a house in on the cards for some. You will find yourself growing from strength to strength on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy an exclusive outing with lover today, so expect the romantic front to rock!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are likely to be talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. You will add to your wealth as your efforts promise to bring in a lot of money. Some obstacles can keep you from achieving much on the professional front today. You may be at loggerheads with someone in the family today. A lot of time can be wasted in dropping someone off in your vehicle. A favourable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers. Your performance on the academic front will be par excellence.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is indicated with lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Good dietary control and a set routine adopted by you is certain to lead to total fitness. Financially, you will have enough to realise your fondest dreams! Don’t try to overreach on the work front as it may prove counterproductive. A touchy domestic issue will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. There is a good chance of catching the excitement by setting out for a happening destination. Your efforts will keep you well on the course to realise your true aim on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may need to take positive steps to bring romance back into your life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Some medical problem is foreseen for some. Monetarily you will remain on a safe wicket and will have enough to spend. It will be important to bring the erring to book just to maintain the workplace decorum. Much excitement is foreseen on the family front. Losing your way in a new place is possible. A long pending property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. A happy situation on the academic front is foretold.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to provide much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Pink

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

This is the perfect day to start for those who have resolved to get back in shape. Financial stability is assured, as you manage to enhance your earning potential. Those in the IT or hospitality industry will find the day favourable. Meeting your near and dear ones is likely to give you an immense sense of happiness. Travelling with friends will be fun today. Chances of sealing a lucrative property deal cannot be ruled out for some. The academic front seems favourable.

Love Focus: Your kind nature may charm an opposite number and usher in a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach